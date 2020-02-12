HACA attorneys file motion to drop appeal in rent case, saying Newtowne 20 resident made payments

Attorneys representing the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis have filed a motion to dismiss their appeal in a failure to pay rent case filed against a Newtowne 20 resident because she has paid the rent she owed, they say.
The resident, LaDawn Camp, “paid the rent that was due and made the appeal moot,” said Carrie Blackburn Riley, one of the attorneys representing the housing authority.
Blackburn Riley and co-counsel Lisa Sheehan filed the motion Tuesday in Anne Arundel Circuit Court. The court has yet to officially dismiss the case as of Tuesday afternoon, according to online court records.
Camp’s lawyers say she paid a sum to HACA under protest in order to acquire a housing choice voucher to move out of public housing.
Camp is also one of 28 public housing residents who are plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in federal court against HACA and Annapolis.
That case is still ongoing. Camp plans to continue challenging the amount through the federal case or other channels, said Lisa Sarro, Maryland Legal Aid advising attorney, who is representing Camp both in the failure to pay rent case and the federal discrimination lawsuit.
The housing authority claimed Camp owned more than $3,250 in back rent, late fees and maintenance fees. After negotiations between her attorneys and HACA officials, that amount was reduced to $1,180, Sarro said. The housing authority agreed to abate — or not require — rent from the months between July 1 and Feb. 1 because two inspections, one completed at the behest of Maryland Legal Aid and another by HACA, revealed Camp’s unit was uninhabitable because of pervasive mold.
Now that she has paid the alleged back rent, she will move out of public housing soon, Sarro said.
The housing authority recently announced it is evacuating 42 families from Newtowne 20 — including Camp — by the end of the month following a gas leak on a main line in the community. HACA had planned to move all families out by summer to begin demolishing and rebuilding the crumbling property but the leak expedited that timeline in the interest of safety, HACA officials said.
For the Newtowne 20 families, they must decide between moving to another public housing unit offered by HACA or apply for a housing choice voucher to live elsewhere. But in order to be eligible for a voucher, they must be in good standing with HACA. In other words, there can’t be outstanding rent that the housing authority says is owed.
Camp initially did not initially receive a voucher, Sarro said, and her health has deteriorated to the point physicians have said she needs to move out of public housing.
“They refused at that time to give her a voucher so she could move, claiming she owed past due rent,” Sarro said, referring to the time after the mold inspection was completed. “Since that time, they have consistently refused to even consider LaDawn for a voucher, saying she was not in ‘good standing.’”
The soon-to-be-dismissed appeal, filed by HACA attorneys last year, stems from an August ruling by Anne Arundel County District Court Judge John McKenna that tossed hundreds of similar pending cases against tenants of HACA properties. In December, a circuit court judge delayed the appeal to March because of an error made in filing the appeal.
McKenna initially ruled in favor of HACA in June citing a section of Maryland housing law that allows local jurisdictions to exempt public housing authorities from certain health and sanitation standards, and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley had legally exempted them.
But after Camp’s Maryland Legal Aid attorneys filed a motion for reconsideration explaining that only the City Council — not the mayor alone — could exempt the housing authority from licensing and inspections, McKenna sided with Camp and threw out hundreds of pending failure to pay rent lawsuits against housing authority residents like her. McKenna ruled that the housing authority was ineligible to use an expedited eviction process because it is not a licensed landlord.
Capital reporter Alex Mann contributed to this article.