City of Annapolis attorneys ask federal judge to consider receivership for public housing authority

The city of Annapolis has asked a federal judge to consider placing its troubled public housing authority in receivership.

If U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake agrees, the rare step would pass control of the five communities managed by the authority to either the federal government or court-appointed administrators.

Advertisement

The move comes days after the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) sued the city, alleging in an Oct. 17 filing that the municipality, not HACA, should be held liable in a 2021 wrongful death suit where HACA, the city and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development all serve as co-defendants.

The city of Annapolis successfully petitioned the court to have HUD added as a defendant in May. Now the city has amended that lawsuit by demanding that the federal government either increase its subsidies and oversight for HACA, or place the authority in receivership.

Advertisement

“The city seeks declaratory and injunctive relief against HUD because of its failure to act,” the Oct. 21 third-party claim reads, and goes on to request the court to, “cease HACA’s operations in order to assure safe and sanitary housing.”

In a statement issued Saturday, HACA voiced disappointment in the city’s decision to ask for receivership and questioned the effectiveness of suing HUD in an attempt to get federal money. Over the past two decades, federal contributions to public housing authorities have fallen by 17%.

“HACA is frustrated, disappointed, and concerned by the City’s request for receivership,” the statement begins. “Financial resources are the obstacle for HACA and, thus, Annapolis. Underfunding is a pervasive issue across the nation, and if all it took was a third-party lawsuit against HUD, every city in the country would simply bring suit against HUD. If HACA is placed in receivership, HUD will not suddenly start throwing money at the agency to fix its problems.”

Statistics indicate that placing a public housing authority in receivership is a rare and drastic step.

Of the nation’s 1,900 public housing authorities, fewer than 30 have been placed into receivership, according to HUD data. A spokesperson for the agency said there are currently just three: one each in Illinois, Michigan and New Jersey. Under an administrative receivership, one or more HUD staffers would work on-site in Annapolis to manage operations, and replace current Executive Director and CEO Melissa Maddox-Evans, as well as the board of commissioners appointed by the city. Under a judicial receivership, courts would direct and approve an “agreement between HUD and the troubled PHA.” The agreement would include a list of “specific tasks to be accomplished by the HUD receivership team,” according to HUD.

A spokesperson for HUD said the agency “does not comment on litigation.”

In a statement issued Thursday, city spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson called the amended complaint against HUD “procedural in nature,” and said asking the judge to consider receivership will allow “the city of Annapolis to conduct discovery in a number of issue areas.”

She pointed to a $450,000 grant from HUD’s Choice Neighborhood Initiative, awarded to HACA in 2021, as an example of the three entities working together even as they battle each other in court. HACA and the city are also seeking an additional $50 million through the program for much-needed renovations at Eastport Terrace and Harbour House, Stephenson said.

Advertisement

She declined to answer other questions about the lawsuits.

The October filings are the latest in a series of legal disputes involving HUD, HACA and the city. In August 2020, the city and HACA settled a discrimination case with a group of 52 residents led by Heaven White. Another filing, led by Tamara Johnson and Tayonna Holliday, may soon be expanded to a larger class action of current and former HACA residents who allege poor living conditions at the properties. In that case, the city has already sued both HACA and HUD.

The receivership request is the latest filing in a case brought last year by the estate of former HACA resident DaMon R. Fisher. Fisher’s family alleges that unabated mold in two HACA housing units caused “severe health issues” and ultimately led to his death of pulmonary disease in 2020 at age 56. His cause of death, as signed by a physician who works at the Morris H. Blum Apartments, was “exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with asthma” attributed to “mold in residence.”

Key questions all three lawsuits ask are who is responsible for inspecting the apartments, HUD or the city, how rigorous should the inspections be, and who is responsible when units fail to meet codes?

The Oct. 17 cross-complaint against the city filed by HACA attorney Carrie Blackburn Riley puts the blame squarely on the city, and sites a “new policy of non-enforcement of the City Code on the HACA properties,” that went into effect in December 2017, a change that coincides with former Mayor Mike Pantelides, a Republican, leaving office and current Mayor Gavin Buckley, a Democrat, taking charge.

“This case relates directly to the city’s breach of its stated policy and violation of state and federal law,” Blackburn Riley writes. “The City failed to exercise its powers to enforce maintenance obligations, require abatement, force correction or limit exposure on dangerous conditions.”

Advertisement

The complaint ends with Blackburn Riley requesting that should there be a judgment against HACA in the Fisher case, the City should be liable “for all or part of any judgment,” as well as attorney’s fees and court costs.

In their Oct. 21 filing, city attorneys argue that HUD is responsible for annual inspections at all HACA properties, pursuant to the annual “Public Housing Assessment System.” Furthermore, the city argues because the majority of HACA residents are Black, “HUD has acted in a discriminatory manner exacerbating a housing crisis in the city.”

But HACA’s statement says that by requesting HACA be placed in receivership, “the city appears to wish that its poor minority population would simply go away. If the city believes that HUD will simply solve its ‘poor persons problem’ and eliminate the need for public housing, the city is mistaken.”

In their original lawsuit, Fisher’s lawyers have levied accusations of discrimination at the city and the housing authority.

The closing section of the city’s latest filing asks the court to declare HUD guilty of discrimination and failing to provide sufficient funding for HACA. Placing the housing authority in either an administrative or judicial receivership would allow HACA to operate “in a manner consistent with statutory, regulatory and contractual obligations,” the complaint says.

Advocates for public housing, however, argue that deficient funding from HUD is a country-wide and possibly permanent problem. A 2021 report by The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and the Urban Institute, two nonpartisan think tanks, found that federal funding for the authorities that house more than 900,000 low-income Americans has declined by 17% since 2000, while conversely, funding for Section 8 housing choice vouchers has increased by 45%.

Advertisement

“Many of the most pressing challenges facing public housing stem from decades of federal underfunding,” the report says, going on to argue that an immediate investment of $70 billion is necessary “to address the backlog of unmet renovation needs in public housing.”

Add the pressures of inflation, plus tenants who fell behind on rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, and across the country, public housing authorities are under pressure to manage aging properties with less money.

“The buildings are failing apart, to put it in very simple language, because of declining resources from the federal government,” said Elissa Silverman, a Democratic at-large member of the Council of the District of Columbia. “We’re all facing that situation and what it means is we just don’t have the money to keep up the buildings.”

The District’s housing authority spent five years in a judicial receivership, exiting the process in 2000. City Council now budgets $50 million a year just for housing repairs, and after receiving a damming report from HUD, Silverman introduced emergency legislation in October to increase transparency and oversight at DCHA. With political winds pushing more towards public/private housing partnerships, including many that prioritize “workforce” housing over providing homes for a community’s poorest, she fears cities should stop counting on federal money to fix their public housing woes.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

“Anne Arundel County and Annapolis is all really expensive,” Silverman said. “And so you have a worker shortage simply because there’s no affordable housing for people at the lower income levels.”

Part of the solution for both Annapolis and Washington, the Baltimore native believes, is more local dollars for public housing.

Advertisement

“I think jurisdictions have to come to grips with the fact that we’re gonna have to put in local dollars and change the paradigm that housing authorities are federally funded through HUD,” Silverman said. “We just have to put in our own money now, and I don’t think everyone has adjusted to that.”