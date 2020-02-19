Annapolis Circuit Court judge dismisses appeal in public housing resident’s rent case

Camp’s attorneys say she paid a sum of about $1,200 under protest so she could acquire a housing choice voucher to move out of her public housing unit to a new apartment, said Lisa Sarro, Maryland Legal Aid advising attorney, who is representing Camp both in the failure to pay rent case and an ongoing discrimination lawsuit filed in federal court against HACA and Annapolis. Camp is one of 28 public housing residents who claim there have been discriminatory practices carried out by the city and the housing authorities.