Annapolis housing authority holding public hearing on 5-year policy plan Thursday

The Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis will hold a public hearing Thursday seeking comment about its operational, policy, capital funding goals and resident services over the next five years.
The public hearing will be held online Thursday at 5:30 p.m. using the Zoom platform.
The plan includes a range of goals and policy objectives the housing authority hopes to achieve between 2020 and 2024. It is meant to show the Housing and Urban Development Department how it intends to continue “providing housing opportunities, self-sufficiency opportunities, and customer satisfaction to enhance the quality of life for very low, low, and moderate-income residents,” according to its mission statement.
For example, this year the agency plans to begin demolition and reconstruction of the Newtowne 20 community. Residents of the aging property were fully relocated this spring and demolition is expected to occur later this year.
The plan also shows the break down of the housing authority’s capital funding program, amounting to about $2.5 million annually. The money funds items like new refrigerators, hot water heaters and window blinds in units across all properties as well as external improvements like roof-patching and painting in addition to other operational improvements.
Anyone may speak at the hearing but only written comments will be considered in adding to or amending the plan, as required by HUD, said housing authority Executive Director Melissa Maddox-Evans.
Other short-term goals include implementing Maryland Energy Administration grants to weatherize properties like Robinwood and Bloomsbury Square, increase attendance at resident council meetings to 10% of households for all properties, maintain a balanced budget and find other revenue streams to become profitable.
Goals for the future include redeveloping the Morris H. Blum community and other public housing properties, increase rent collection to 90% or higher and expand self-sufficiency and homeownership programs for residents and add youth and young adult programs.
Written comments must be mailed to 1217 Madison Street, Annapolis, MD 21403 or e-mailed to info@hacamd.org by the end of the day Thursday. The housing authority’s plan can be viewed on its website.
The deadline for submitting the plan is Oct. 18, but Maddox-Evans said the agency hopes to file by late September.
Those who need additional accommodations to participate in the hearing can call (410) 267-8000 or fax (410) 267-8926 or TTY/TDD 711.