‘Good Vibes’ roll at new music studio started by Annapolis native hoping to boost local music scene

Growing up in the public housing community of Annapolis Gardens, Cory McGhee experienced firsthand the uphill battle local musicians face in starting a career in the entertainment industry.

That’s why, when his clothing brand and music career began gaining momentum, he decided to reinvest what he earned and build a studio in the town that shaped him.

“You don’t hear too much about the music scene in Annapolis, and I think that’s because [the artists] don’t have anywhere to go. A lot of kids around here don’t have the money to get to Baltimore or D.C. to record,” the 28-year-old said. “I wanted to show [less fortunate] people that anything is possible.”

In October, McGhee, who goes by the artist name Flawless Breezyy, opened Good Vibes Only Sound Studio on Gibralter Avenue. Now, musicians from Annapolis have a place to record professional-quality music in their own backyard.

McGhee began searching for studio space a little more than a year ago after spending the first stages of his career recording in Glen Burnie, Baltimore and more industry-centric cities like Los Angeles and Miami.

His work ethic and willingness to reach out to music industry contacts led to interactions with noteworthy artists like Annapolis native David Correy, who competed on the reality television show The X Factor. Those connections helped McGhee reach rooms in some of the country’s music hot spots.

When he was younger, McGhee was transfixed by the rhymes and punchlines of rap legend and Grammy award winner Lil Wayne, who is still his favorite rapper. While he doesn’t consider himself a rapper, McGhee said Lil Wayne still has a large impact on his own music. The New Orleans rapper’s protege, Drake, is also an inspiration to him and makes more music more similar to his own — a blend of pop, rap and R&B.

Like Drake, McGhee’s songs range from love ballads over guitar riffs to more traditional braggadocious hip-hop. McGhee said his work, as diverse as it is, can be summed up pretty simply.

“Most of my songs are about women,” he said, laughing. “But I like singing about having fun, traveling and other things, too.”

McGhee takes pride in being a well-rounded artist. He focuses nearly as much on his music videos and album art as he does the music itself. If there is one thing he wants to make clear, it’s that he won’t be outworked and out-promoted. His headphones are usually playing current and past pop hits, but McGhee said he loves all types of music, and has a soft spot for underground artists.

“I feel like once people hit it big, their music gets a little watered down, so I really like finding people before [they get famous],” he said.

One of those artists is Joshua Inabinet, a Gambrills musician who goes by JCX Beats. Inabinet has collaborated with McGhee on a number of projects. He makes beats — usually hip-hop, but pop and R&B, too — and prefers to stay in the background most of the time.

The difference between the McGhee’s studio and others is that GVO is “a really high-class environment,” Inabinet said. “There is really nothing like it in the area.”

As McGhee began to explore the possibility of building a studio in Annapolis, the hardest part of the process, it would turn out, was permitting. Construction was relatively easy, albeit tiring for McGhee and his team.

He hired a group of friends and professionals to work together to transform the site from an empty office space to a high-tech recording studio. Finding talented artists and technicians willing to work at the studio, and clients excited to book sessions, has also been simple with customers coming in one after another.

Annapolis singer Amira Brooks said she was particularly happy with the staff at GVO. Brooks said she feels most comfortable singing R&B, but said she wants to get into gospel music, too. McGhee said gospel could definitely make the list of genres finding their way into the studio.

“The last time I was there, the engineer really took his time to help me get in my comfort zone and steer me in the right direction,” Brooks said. “I’m pretty shy, but recording [at GVO] just made it a lot easier to get comfortable and figure out my sound.”

Also notable is the studio’s ban on smoking, which several artists who worked at GVO said is uncommon for many studios in the Baltimore and D.C. area, especially since marijuana was legalized in the District in 2015.

“A lot of studios [in the area] aren’t places you would want to bring your family, you know what I mean? I brought my mom to GVO the last time I recorded, and I probably wouldn’t do that in most places,” said rapper Jay Brooks, no relation to Amira, whose low voice and casual delivery can be found most notably on the work of Nai, an Annapolis singer who has worked with McGhee.

“At GVO, it’s all about business, there’s no playing around,” Jay Brooks said.

The no-smoking rule is in place in part because the studio also serves as a photography studio and flagship store for McGhee’s clothing brand (also named Good Vibes Only), and there are often families with children in the building. McGhee said his goal was to create a unique environment that is welcoming for all.

“The goal was to create a one-stop shop — get your back-to-school clothes and take pictures all in one place,” he said. The combination of services also acts as a roadmap for McGhee’s career as an artist and businessman.

“I started GVO [the clothing brand], and just reinvested everything I made from it, along with the money I’ve made from music,” he said. “Eventually I saved enough, and I realized that all the money I was paying other people to record at their studios and travel there and back would be enough to pay rent at my own place.”

In 2021, McGhee started planning to grow from a small clothing brand to a full-blown studio, while staying focused on the community.

Since the beginning, McGhee has planned to host student interns, as well as classes and workshops to teach musical skills. Those programs are in the works and will begin soon, he said.

Ryan Ward is an artist from Annapolis who goes by YD and studies music at Belmont University in Nashville. He said GVO’s technology is top-notch. For about $75 an hour, musicians have access to the studio’s modern amenities, including Apollo Twin Universal Audio software and top-of-the-line microphones, speakers and subwoofers. GVO could hold its own against many of the Nashville studios he’s recorded in, Ward said.

“On the digital side, GVO has everything. They have every plug-in you could ever think of, and anything you need to make your voice sound exactly how you want to make it sound,” he said.

One of McGhee’s primary goals was to recruit artists of all kinds. He wants the art that comes out of GVO to be as diverse as Annapolis.

“I want literally every genre to record here,” he said. “Even if people want to bring in a whole band, the recording booths can fit plenty of people.” So far, hip-hop, R&B, pop, rock and jazz acts have recorded at GVO.

This versatility will amount to better art, Jay Brooks said.

“It will become a hub for all types of artists. People will be putting their heads together and creativity will be out of the roof,” he said. “With all the artists, engineers and photographers there, people aren’t going to have a choice but to start paying attention.”

Ward said he has already been opened up to new experiences at GVO, including working on his first reggaeton song. “That was really cool, and as an engineer, I want to do everything from alternative rock to audiobooks, and I can [do it there],” he said.

Christian Smooth, an Annapolis photographer who has worked with McGhee since 2015, said it’s been a pleasure to watch the growth of the GVO brand.

“I mean, he came up with the name ‘GVO’ at my mom’s house,” Smooth said with a laugh. “I’ve been able to see the whole evolution of GVO, and he’s [worked really hard].”

Local leaders, including Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Ward 6 Alderman DaJuan Gay and Maryland state Sen. Sarah Elfreth attended the studio’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 21.

Buckley, Pittman, Gay and Elfreth were there because of connections fostered through McGhee’s No Deadbeats Club, a charity providing support for low-income children in Annapolis.

McGhee said Gay, a childhood friend, has introduced him to other politicians who have been supportive of his work. No Deadbeats Club hosts a back-to-school event each year with free school supplies, moon bounces, food trucks and other amenities.

The artists who have seen McGhee’s rise said the event was well deserved.

“It was great to see the studio kick off in such a poppin’ way,” Ward said. “Cory told me he was doing this not too long ago, but that’s just the kind of dude Cory is. If he says he’s doing something, you just have to wait a couple months for it to come true, because he’s driven.”

So far, most of the artists who have recorded at GVO have come from other parts of Anne Arundel County and beyond. He is hoping truly local talent starts to come soon.

“It’s the place to be,” Inabinet said. “I mean, it’s right there in the name: Good Vibes Only,” Inabinet said.