Glen Burnie High School athletes help unload 40,000 pounds of potatoes donated to feed 5,000 families across Maryland

Volunteer Kevin Gibson, Asbury United Methodist Church, loads potatoes into a pickup truck as volunteer Jesse Robinson, Smith's Chapel United Methodist Church, keeps count. Saturday February 25, 2023. At Glen Burnie United Methodist Church, 40,000 lbs of potatoes were given away. Helping off load the trailer of potatoes were volunteers from the Glen Burnie HS football team. Also 40 separate church volunteers were on hand picking up reserved potato sacks reserved for distribution to various communities. The potatoes are provided by society of St Andrew and the distribution is organized by Annapolis District United Methodist Men. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Members of the Glen Burnie High School football team unloaded 40,000 pounds of potatoes Saturday at Glen Burnie United Methodist Church to be distributed to 5,000 families across the region.

Known as a potato drop, the event was hosted by the Annapolis District United Methodist Men, a collection of men from the church community who come together to do volunteer work such as battling food insecurity in Anne Arundel County and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

As vehicles were beginning to line up Saturday morning to collect the donated potatoes, there was only one problem: A pallet jack, a device used to lift thousands of pounds, was broken, meaning 800, 50-pound bags of potatoes stacked in the bed of a truck would need to be moved by hand. Rather than wait for the jack to be fixed, members of the Glen Burnie High School football team jumped into the truck bed and started to lift the sacks one at a time.

“We just wanted to come out and help the people,” said Anthony Gailler, a 16-year-old junior from Glen Burnie High. Gailer and his teammates were happy to lend a hand and hope their actions will spur other young folks to do the same, he said.

Advertisement

United Methodist Men received the potatoes from the Society of St. Andrew, a faith-based, hunger relief nonprofit.

“The Society of St. Andrew has potato growers all around but primarily on the East Coast,” said Richard Campbell, a member of United Methodist Men and lead organizer for Glen Burnie United Methodist Church. “We get ours from Maine and we are so grateful for their donation.”

The potatoes have been grown for a larger vendor, but when they don’t meet the vendor’s standards for size, shape or color, the spuds are discarded. Instead of trashing them, the Society of St. Andrew donates the potatoes to the United Methodist Men.

“We are so blessed that they do it for us at no cost,” Campbell said. " It just allows us to help so many less fortunate in our community.”

Forty-one churches and numerous community members signed up to take potatoes. Saturday’s event was just one of the many ways the United Methodist Men try to help the community, including furniture and food donations and fundraising.

Churches from as far away as Washington, D.C., showed up to collect their potatoes. Tony Jones, a member of D.C. United Methodist Men drove up in a large Pensky truck to pick up 100 bags, which he planned to distribute to those in need around the capital.

“We do more than just share potatoes, we do furniture, we do food, “ Jones said.. “Anything we can find that somebody needs we try to provide.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Advertisement

Some volunteers broke down the 50-pound bags into 700 smaller 10-pound bags with plans to distribute them to communities like Pioneer City and Meade Village along with a few senior living facilities in Glen Burnie.

“We been doing this for years now,” said Lovette Ownens, a member of Asbury United Methodist in Annapolis, while placing a little thank you card with a written blessing inside each bag. “Potatoes go a long way so we’re proud to be a part of this operation.”

Campbell said he’s been donating potatoes since 2005 when they used to take the 50-pound bags door-to-door.

“We always knew how important it was because of the looks on people’s faces when we were able to deliver the food. One time a guy I was delivering to in Robinwood gave me a rundown of all the different potato recipes he had and how long a bag would last, so I gave him two bags. I was being nice; also, I didn’t want to carry the extra bag I had back to my truck.”

More than 80 volunteers turned out to support this event but perhaps none were more important than Glen Burnie High football team members who helped get the loading started on time.

“We sure needed their help today,” said Kevin Bishop, a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Jessup. “The jack is broken but, for them, it didn’t matter, and we can still get the job done.”