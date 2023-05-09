3 Anne Arundel County students selected for prestigious German exchange program

From left, Olivia Hurd, Alexandra Summerlin and Emerson Sprinkle, all high school students from Anne Arundel County are three of the 250 students selected across the entire country to receive the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange scholarship. Exchange participants will spend 10 months living in Germany with a host family. (Brian Jeffries)

About five years ago, Alexandra Summerlin and her family headed to Washington, D.C., to attend Passport D.C., a month-long event where all the international embassies open their doors to the public.

At the block party-style event, complete with food and entertainment, the 10-year-old Alexandra stumbled across a booth at the German Embassy highlighting a German exchange program called Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange. Alexandra’s mom, Natalya Stepanova, was told her daughter had to be 15 to be a part of the program.

“We all thought It was a very good opportunity and that day we said when she’s old enough we will apply,” said Stepanova, a former exchange student herself originally from Turkmenistan.

Fast forward to today. Summerlin, a Crofton resident, along with two other students from Anne Arundel County have been selected from a nationwide pool of applicants to experience a new culture and learn a language through a full immersion experience in Germany through the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange.

The selections this year from Anne Arundel County are Summerlin, a junior at Crofton High School; Oliva Hurd, a 16-year-old sophomore from Annapolis High School; and Emerson Sprinkle, a 16-year-old junior from Millersville who attends McDonogh School in Owings Mills.

In August, the girls will say goodbye to their families for a month-long language course before living with a sponsor family in Germany for nine months.

“I’m very excited to get this opportunity,” Summerlin said. “For me, it will be great to connect with some of my German roots. I have German citizenship already but I’ve lost the language a bit so it will be cool to pick it back up.”

The Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange, or CBYX, program was established in 1983 as a way to strengthen ties between Germany and the United States through citizen diplomacy. The program is jointly funded by the U.S. Congress and the German Bundestag, the country’s national parliament, and overseen by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

The program makes as many as 250 scholarships available to high school students across the U.S. annually. Admission rates aren’t published for the competitive program, but as of today more than 26,000 students have prepared themselves for a global world through the program, according to its website.

The CBYX scholarship covers round-trip travel to Germany, medical benefits, lodging and meals, tuition and academic costs, transportation and other costs.

Applicants must be high school students between the ages of 15 and 18½ with a GPA of 2.5 or higher. Having a connection to Germany or speaking the language is not a criterion for being selected, though being interested in learning the language is. Neither Hurd nor Sprinkle speaks German.

While the exchange program will give the participants a new perspective on global affairs and German social, economic and political life, it can be daunting to live abroad for so long.

“I take school very seriously,” Hurd said. “I always try to do my best but going to school in another language will almost certainly be difficult, at least at first, so that’s the part that’s scary for me.”

Sprinkle said she would miss her friends and family, especially her five sisters and brothers, whom she’s around so much. Leaving them behind will be hard, she said.

“I’m going to miss my family,” she said. “The full immersion process guidelines say we can’t call more than once every two weeks so that will take some getting used to. They just want to make sure we are locked in to embracing where we are.”

The students will forego a year of high school to embark on this journey meaning they will also miss proms and other activities upperclassmen enjoy at their school.

“I’m involved in theater at my school,” Hurd said. “I just saw the play list for next year and they are doing ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ I’m sorry I will miss that.”

All in all, this is a chance of a lifetime for these students and it will only benefit them in their academic careers and beyond. Summerlin wishes that more kids would try to take advantage of opportunities like this.

“My interview group was actually really small,” she said. “I think this is going to be really fun, not just because I’m taking a gap year and going on vacation, but also helping relations between countries. We will get to meet other young people that we could become really close with. I think that is cool.”