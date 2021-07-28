Former Annapolis alderman, mayoral candidate George O. Kelley dies at age 64

There will be a celebration of life for Kelley at William Reese and Sons Mortuary, P.A., 1922 Forest Drive in Annapolis Thursday. The viewing will be held starting at noon and followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, the funeral service will be limited to 60 people but all are welcome to watch a livestream of it on Zoom at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2897890676.