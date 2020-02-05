Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley won’t return to the city until Feb. 13, two days later than expected, in order to attend his mother’s funeral, a city spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Buckley has been in Australia since Jan. 28 to be with his mother, Pauline Brosnan, who was gravely ill. Brosnan passed away Monday after treatment for cancer.
A funeral for Brosnan is scheduled for Tuesday, which will delay Buckley’s return to Maryland, said spokeswoman Mitchelle Stephenson.
Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, D-Ward 3, has been designated acting mayor in Buckley’s absence. She will serve in that role through Feb. 13, Stephenson said.