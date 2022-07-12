Coast Guard finish Spa Creek fuel spill clean-up, turn to investigating source of pollution

A contractor hired by the U.S. Coast Guard finished its cleanup of a 200-gallon fuel oil spillage in Spa Creek Monday evening. Now, the federal agency is trying to find out where the fuel came from.

Using a sample of the red-dyed fuel that was discovered in the waters near Acton’s Cove Waterfront Park Sunday night, investigators are seeking vessels carrying similar No. 2 fuels to determine who is liable for the spill, Coast Guard spokesperson Cynthia Oldham said.

The Annapolis Fire Department reported the fuel leak to the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Coast Guard around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The agencies contained the fuel to Acton Cove and estimated a total of 200 gallons had spilled into the water. Neither was able to identify the source of the leak, leading the Coast Guard to use a federal oil spill trust fund to hire a contractor for cleaning up. The Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund has been used for decades to pay for oil spill clean up efforts across the country.

By Monday afternoon, more than half of the fuel had been skimmed off the water by Miller Environmental Group Inc., a contractor out of Baltimore. A pungent smell of gas permeated the area around the waterfront park as workers used specialized vacuums to remove the fuel without displacing too much water.

There was still unrecoverable fuel left in the cove when the Coast Guard wrapped up its cleanup operation Sunday night, Oldham said. The residual fuel is expected to degrade in the next few days, and a contractor was scheduled to come on site Wednesday to wipe out more leftover fuel.

If found, the spiller will be liable to repay the trust fund, Oldham said. The total cost of the cleanup hasn’t been determined yet.

The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management has no official restrictions in place for the Acton Cove area, but has posted signs to discourage swimming in the area while officials clean up leftover fuel. Officials don’t believe there is a harmful level of fuel in the cove anymore, OEM spokesperson Nicole Reibert said.

The Spa Creek Conservancy, a volunteer group dedicated to clean up Spa Creek, likely won’t see results on what pollutants are left over from the spill during the groups weekly water testing, which mostly serves to detect bacteria in Annapolis waterways. But their stormwater tests may catch some leftover fuel, said conservancy President Amy Clements.

“We don’t know much more than you do, but we’re keeping an eye on it,” Clements told a reporter. “It’s never a good thing, obviously.”