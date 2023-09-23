Annapolis to launch pilot trolley service in Eastport in effort to expand public transit options

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Annapolis City Mayor Gavin Buckley is photographed driving the trolley with Marcus Moore, the Transportation Director, near Chart House Prime in Eastport Annapolis City will be unveiling a new 6-seat trolley system for Eastport residents in October as part of an ongoing effort to make transportation accessible in the City. (Megan Loock)

As part of an ongoing effort to ease traffic in downtown Annapolis, the city is unveiling a new six-seat trolley that will run in Eastport at the start of October.

The trolley is designed to provide sustainable transit options in Eastport where there are parking challenges, said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Most of the parking that is available in Eastport is either on-street or in public places such as the Eastport Shopping Center at the intersection of Bay Ridge Avenue and Chesapeake Avenue.

The trolley will run on a 10-minute circulation. It will begin and end on Norman Drive behind the Eastport Shopping Center. It will drive along Chesapeake Avenue and will reach as far as Second Street along Severn Avenue, passing central locations including the Annapolis City Marina.

“In the past year we created numerous micromobility options in downtown and we wanted to extend some of those to Eastport,” Buckley said.

The trolley is part of an alternative transportation plan that the city launched in March 2022 in anticipation of the demolition and reconstruction of Noah Hillman Garage, which reopened to the public in June.

Similar trolleys that operate under city management connect the Gotts Court and Whitmore garages on Calvert Street to downtown.

The trolleys pass the General Assembly buildings on Bladen Street, wrap around State Circle to Maryland Avenue and proceed to Market Space, Dock Street and Main Street. They run on five-minute schedules.

Just like the other trolleys in the city, Eastport’s will be able to pick up passengers at any location along the route, Buckley said.

“The idea is to try to popularize public transport by making it experiential,” he said.

Trolley service will start on Oct. 7 and continue through June 2024. It will run exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and be operated by current transportation staff. It will be free of charge.

The Electric Trolley will run on streets connected to Chesapeake Ave, passing notable landmarks such as the Annapolis City Marina and the Eastport Shopping Center. (City of Annapolis)

Eastport resident Caroll Yarrow said that she is excited to see her community gain an alternative mode of transportation.

There are a few times during the year when parking is a challenge for residents in Eastport. Yarrow said Eastport streets are most congested during events like the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade and the Singer-Songwriter Festival.

Yarrow said that Eastport residents want to see public transportation that will take them across the Eastport bridge into the downtown area.

“We need transportation to get downtown,” she said.

Ideally, the trolley will be able to connect to a proposed electric ferry that will take residents of Eastport to the downtown area, Buckley said.

Nearly $3 million from U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to purchase two battery-powered electric vessels, charging equipment and dock improvements.

The city has secured the funding for the project, according to the mayor, and his goal is to use the vessel to carry passengers back and forth between City Dock and the 5th Street pier in Eastport, the restaurant district across Spa Creek.

The city is working with the Deputy City Manager’s Office and the federal Department of Transportation to conduct a study on the feasibility of having a ferry port in this location. Other possible locations are also being investigated.