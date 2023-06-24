‘You just feel the hate’: Fowler United Methodist Church works to rebuild after vandalism causes $100,000 in damage

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Rev. Jerome Jones didn’t know what to expect earlier this month as he raced to Fowler United Methodist Church from his job at Fort George Meade.

After getting in his car for an early lunch around 9 a.m. on June 9, he turned on his phone and saw numerous missed calls and text messages from the church’s head trustee saying he needed to come immediately. He realized the situation was more severe than anticipated when he was greeted by four police cars and a forensic evidence vehicle.

Anne Arundel County Police responded around 9:00 a.m. to a call at the church on the 800 block of Bestgate Road . They found evidence that someone had broken into the the majority Black church and caused around $100,000 in damage. Hundreds of pages torn from the church’s collection of Bibles and hymnals lined the red-carpeted floor. Police are investigating the incident as a high-dollar burglary, vandalism and hate crime, said Lt. Jackie Davis, county police spokesperson.

“I have never seen a church desecrated to where you just feel the hate,” Jones, who’s been the pastor at Fowler since July 2021, said. “And it was so disturbing to my soul. And it was a weight, I would say, that I have never anticipated I would have to carry.”

The large wooden cross that once hung above the pulpit was stripped off the wall and thrown onto a pew. The cross was damaged beyond repair. Jones was tasked with throwing it away.

“The pain of what the cross stands for, and to see someone desecrate it to that capacity,” he said. “And, to have to carry it out knowing that it will be put in the trash. That was very emotional, even to the congregation, they came and began [to] embrace me because I can just feel the weight of that task because nobody else wanted to touch it.”

The cords to the church’s audio equipment were cut. The five televisions that hung around the main gathering space to increase accessibility to senior parishioners who struggle to see were destroyed. Anointing oil was poured into an electrical socket on the floor next to the pulpit. A box of printer toner was stolen that was sitting out in the basement next to the commercial printer used to print programs, said Troy W. Belt, the church’s head trustee who discovered the break-in.

“All of the items [damaged] were things that we use to communicate the message of Jesus Christ,” he said.

A picture of Gov. Wes Moore that hangs in the church was also tampered with, Jones said. In February, Moore visited the church in the first few weeks after being inaugurated as Maryland’s first Black governor.

“I’m very troubled to learn of the vandalism that has taken place at Fowler United Methodist Church,” Moore said in a statement. “The church is a beautiful and diverse part of the community and our sacred spaces deserve respect and veneration.”

He said Jones will “reinforce faith and spread good will in the community as worshippers continue to cope with this difficult time.”

Jones’s office, which resides left of the pulpit, was targeted as well. The frames holding his many academic degrees were shattered. A picture of Nelson Mandela, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Barack Obama was smashed.

The only surviving picture on the wall is that of Jones, his wife and six children.

The current Fowler United Methodist Church was built in 1965, but the parish was founded in 1871, making it one of the oldest in the area, according to state records. The parish serves as many as 100 members.

In the wake of the incident, church members and the surrounding community have rallied around Fowler. Members of the congregation, including Jones, gathered at the church the day after the break-in to assist with clean up.

The church held a service the Sunday following the Friday break-in. While nervous, Jones said doing so was a sign of strength.

“It was so hard, but it was so important because God is not the author of fear,” Jones said. “And I had to make sure that we, as the shepherd of this congregation, do not walk in fear, but we walk in faith. And so it was so important to have that service.”

State Sen. Sarah Elfreth who’s district includes Fowler, called the attack “absolutely horrific” and said the only motive she could think of was someone wanting to “inflict terror” on to the community.

Repairing the extensive damage to the church will take time, as Jones said they’ve had to work out details with their insurance company. The church has received fiscal and physical donations, including Bibles donated from other churches, Jones said.

In the meantime, the church is in the process of applying for the Protecting Against Hate Crime Grant Program, an initiative passed by the Maryland General Assembly this year that, if granted, would provide them with funding to increase security measures.

Additionally, Jones said the church community is still focusing on its philanthropic efforts despite also being in need. They plan to ship five barrels of food to an elementary school they partner with in Africa.

“You still got to do something to help others and, in return, God will help you as you continue to do your job of sharing love and support.”

While the attack on the Fowler church is one of two reported in the county in the last month, Davis said detectives do not believe there’s any connection with the incidents but haven’t ruled the possibility out.

Despite the damage and pain caused by the incident, Jones said he wants to have a conversation with the suspect to understand what they were going through. He said he’s encouraged the congregation to forgive.

“I want to see their pain because hurting people hurt people,” Jones said. “I want them to know that, yes, you hurt me, but we want to also see your hurt. What led you to do something like this? And most of all, now, what can we do to help you with your hurt?”