Eastport nano-brewery opens as Annapolis restaurants gear up for outdoor dining and enhanced cleaning

Effective Friday at 5 p.m., restaurants will be allowed to reopen for outdoor dining as long as patrons are seated at least six feet away from each other (excluding family members) and establishments maintain additional sanitation practices. Restaurants must screen their staff for fevers and require the use of masks and gloves. The governor also encouraged local jurisdictions to close streets to allow restaurants to use the space for tables, specifically naming West Street and Main Street in Annapolis as candidates.