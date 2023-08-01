Annapolis offers property tax credit to first responders and 911 specialists

Annapolis City Council is giving first responders a tax incentive to live and work in Maryland’s capital.
Legislation providing police officers, firefighters and 911 specialists with up to a $2,500 tax credit if they live in the city passed unanimously at the July 24 council meeting, the last before the local legislators broke for August recess.
“This is a very good small step to take to help bring our public servants better access and opportunity to live in the city that they serve,” Ward 5 Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier said at the meeting, where he asked to be added as a co-sponsor. He called the ordinance, which was introduced by Elly Tierney, a Ward 1 Democrat, and DaJuan Gay, a Ward 6 Democrat, a “small step” to help with housing affordability issues.
All eight members of the Annapolis City Council, as well as the mayor, are Democrats.
Based on a staff report from the city’s finance department, only eight out of approximately 250 eligible police and fire employees own homes in the city and would be able to take advantage of the tax credit. Even though few officers live in the city, a spokesperson for UFCW Local 400, the union representing the police officers, praised the move.
“We are happy that the City Council is recognizing the hard work and sacrifices of first responders and hope that this is a piece of an ongoing effort to do everything possible to recruit and retain police officers in order to get the department to appropriate staffing levels and reduce the unacceptably high level of crime plaguing the city,” the spokesperson said.
Reports of shots fired and homicides are both on the rise in 2023, although some other violent crimes have statistically decreased in Annapolis compared to this time last year.
The Annapolis ordinance mirrors one adopted by Anne Arundel County in 2017 and allowed based on Maryland State legislation. Local lawmakers do have some flexibility in how expansive to make the tax credits. Some offer it to volunteer firefighters and corrections officers, for example.
Annapolis has a paid fire department with union member 120 members only, 11 of whom rent or own homes in the city, according the Joe Pilat, IAFF Local 1926 president.
“I hope that this and any future incentives the city can give encourages current and future employees to reside in the city we protect,” Pilat said.
Other business
- On first reader, the council unanimously passed a resolution that would guarantee residents access to launch kayaks, paddleboards and other small watercraft in Wells Cove. The small landing has been the site of much legal wrangling. In April, a judge tossed out a 2021 agreement between the city and the Blue Heron Cove condominium community that allowed public access to a walking path but not the water itself. The condominium owners have appealed that decision, and in the interim, one of them has continued docking a boat to block the access point. Lawyer Edward Hartman III, attorney for the condo owners, testified against the resolution on behalf of his clients. most of whom attended the meeting.
- Legislation that would allow several restaurants to pay a fee instead of providing on-street parking was postponed and sent back to committee. The proposed ordinance has angered some residents in Eastport, who say allowing outdoor dining in former parking lots at The Boatyard and other establishments has brought more cars to their neighborhoods.
- The council unanimously approved Mayor Gavin Buckley’s pick to run the city’s Planning and Zoning Department. Christopher Jukubiak has previously worked for the city as an independent contractor. Jakubiak Town + City Planning, his self-led Towson firm, has also advised Chesapeake Beach, Chevy Chase, Hyattsville, Thurmont and many other Maryland municipalities. Jakubiak replaces Michael LaPlace, who departed in March after less than 10 months on the job. LaPlace opted to return to New Jersey rather than relocating to Annapolis. Jakubiak’s starting salary is $184,940.