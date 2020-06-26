xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cooperative effort helps 37 people, nine dogs, one cat displaced by fire in Annapolis

Rachael Pacella
By
Capital Gazette
Jun 26, 2020 7:30 PM
06/25/2020 The City of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a 2 alarm fire in the 1000 block of Spa Rd. at the Bayshore Apartments complex Thursday afternoon. User Upload Caption: Annapolis firefighters are trying to extinguish a sizable fire Thursday afternoon at a residence on Spa Road, city fire officials said.
06/25/2020 The City of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a 2 alarm fire in the 1000 block of Spa Rd. at the Bayshore Apartments complex Thursday afternoon. User Upload Caption: Annapolis firefighters are trying to extinguish a sizable fire Thursday afternoon at a residence on Spa Road, city fire officials said. (Glenn A. Miller / Capital Gazette)

The two-alarm fire that tore through an apartment building on Spa Road on Thursday afternoon left 37 people displaced, the Annapolis Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and an estimate for the cost of the damage wasn’t available Friday afternoon. Of the 37 people who were displaced by the fire, 14 are being helped by the American Red Cross.

Advertisement

Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Simmons said the city coordinated a bus to bring residents to the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, where they worked together with the county’s Crisis Response Team to help the people who escaped the fire.

“It’s a collaboration and cooperation, with many, many different agencies working in tune,” he said.
Advertisement

He said they went on a diaper run to get provisions for a newborn baby who was displaced. They also got shoes for a person who didn’t have any on after the fire. Those who needed it were provided shelter at a nearby hotel.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement