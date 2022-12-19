58-year-old passenger killed, driver arrested in Annapolis crash

The passenger of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole in Annapolis on Saturday evening died of his injuries, and the driver was jailed on a manslaughter charge, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Russell Henry Dandridge, 58, of Annapolis, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 2001 Volvo S80 he was riding in crashed into a utility pole off Solomons Island Road at about 7:15 p.m., police said in a news release.

Investigators determined the Volvo was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road approaching eastbound Route 665, and left the right side of the roadway before striking the pole, according to the release.

The driver, 53-year-old Lamar Rondell Williams, also of Annapolis, was arrested on a manslaughter charge after police determined he was under the influence, the release said.

Charging papers say Williams told officers he lost control of the car when the vehicles ahead of him had come to a stop and he hit the brakes. After Dandridge, who was riding in the front seat, was declared dead at about 8 that evening, police conducted field sobriety tests on Williams. He failed several of the tests, police said.

Witnesses to the crash told police they overheard Williams remark “that he had too much to drink” and he started to urinate on the side of the road, police said. After conducting breath testing, they found Williams had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20. A 0.08 reading is the minimum for a DUI charge in Maryland, and a 0.07 for a DWI.

Williams is being represented by the Office of the Public Defender. At a bail review Monday morning, Anne Arundel District Judge Thomas J. Pryal ordered Williams to be held on house arrest without bond.