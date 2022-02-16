Moyer the Explorer: Former Annapolis mayor stays young by hitting the open road

In 1946, Ellen Moyer piled into her parents’ Dodge and took her first trip across the country.
This was before the interstate highway system was built, so Henry and Mina Oosterling took Route 40 from their home in Towson to Route 66 all the way to Los Angeles where their relatives recently had moved. To pass the time in the backseat, a 9 or 10-year-old Ellen would count road kill that littered the road.
They stopped at roadside villages and backwater towns along the way, exploring the now-forgotten fabric of America that would soon be bypassed by superhighways.
That experience ignited in Moyer a lifelong love of travel. Every story she hears, every historical fact she collects along the way feeds her soul. Seventy-five years later, she is still on the go, as energetic as someone half her age.
In late September, at 85 years old, she got in her Ford Escape and retraced the path she and her parents took three-quarters of a century earlier.
Moyer drove to Texas, sometimes hundreds of miles a day, only stopping when it got dark. There she met a travel buddy, and the pair went on to California. On the way back, in late October, she took Route 66 and Route 40 again, exploring parks and monuments, stopping at bars in old mining towns and sleeping in historic hotels.
After she got home in early November, it wasn’t more than six weeks before she was gone again. This time, she took a train from Washington, D.C. to Chicago and on to Arizona before spending New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles.
“It was important to retrace my roots,” said Moyer, who turned 86 on Feb. 12. “I was seeking out these different places because they are the other stories of America that probably get bypassed that we don’t see or think about much. Life is different there.”
Moyer is well-known in Annapolis for serving two terms as mayor, the first and only woman to hold the office. The architect of the city’s street-end parks and green space initiatives, she had a long career before that as an alderwoman and lobbyist for the Maryland Teachers Association.
Her former constituents may be less familiar with her travels than her long career in politics.
Moyer estimates she has crisscrossed the country more than a dozen times and taken shorter trips up and down the East Coast and into the Midwest more times than she can count. She doesn’t like to fly, preferring trains or cars. When she visited Europe as mayor, she took a boat across the Atlantic. She’s been to 49 states having never set foot in the distant islands of Hawaii.
She abhors highways – Interstate 95, especially – preferring the slower, moderate tempo of a local road that winds through small towns and countryside. Moyer doesn’t use modern navigation systems and rarely needs to reference the paper maps in the glove box. As she puts it, “I don’t plan; I just go.
“You don’t know where you’re gonna see some place of interest along the way that you just want to turn off and explore,” she said.
Over the years, she’s taken children and cousins and friends on her trips, sometimes driving 600 miles in a single day, though that’s something she avoids as she’s gotten older. When the sun goes down, her driving is finished. She tries to find a historic inn to rest her head, but a chain hotel will do in a pinch as she has rewards programs with all the major brands.
On five or six occasions in her 30s, Moyer piled her five children and a Labrador in the back of a Pontiac station wagon and drove the family out west. They visited Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Canyon and Monument National Park, rode horses and all-terrain vehicles and paddle canoes, her son John “Bumper” Moyer recalled.
As his mother continues to travel, Moyer said he has no concerns about her adventurous lifestyle and still takes shorter trips with her up and down the East Coast, including to a home he owns in South Carolina. His mother instilled in her kids that same love to explore, he said.
“She’s really realized she’s living like we all still want to do,” he said. “It’s full of wonder and excitement and curiosity and all that. She’s not fading away.”
“Regardless of how people may think of her as a politician,” he added, “everybody would like to have her energy at 85.”
For Moyer, the stories she gathers in her travels are priceless.
She hoards the information in her head – populations, names, historical facts – that most people would forget the moment they read it. Her cellphone is brimming with photos of her travels, each with its own story, which she’s happy to tell you if you have the time: a dog-specific menu from a Sedona pizza restaurant, origami butterflies from an artist in Bombay Beach, California.
She buys homemade keepsakes like jellies, soaps, carvings and art and seeks out cafes in small towns so she can eavesdrop on locals and sometimes ask them for advice on where to go next.
“Locals have a pride in their area and often suggest places to visit or a tidbit of history,” she said.
She collects coffee mugs from all the places she visits. More than 200 cover the walls of one of the rooms in her home in Annapolis.
One morning last week, she filled a cup of coffee from Denali National Park in Alaska. Sipping from the mug brought back memories of the 14,000-mile trip she took in 2015 through Canada to Fairbanks, Alaska. She memorialized the excursion in periodic blog posts and a Facebook page, churning through the miles listening to Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby on satellite radio.
She has plans for more trips in the future.
Moyer recently won an auction for a trip to Asheville, North Carolina in June where she plans to visit the Biltmore Estate, the sprawling mansion and gardens built for George Washington Vanderbilt II. Later this year, she plans to visit some national parks in Utah. The Great Slave Lake, Quebec and Gaspe Peninsula in Canada are on the list, too. So are Maine and Wyoming and the Outlaw Trail in Arizona.
Through her travels, Moyer has sought to deconstruct stereotypes that older adults can’t stay active and curious well beyond retirement age. She says her packed travel schedule is part of the reason she stays sharp.
With another birthday under her belt, she shows no signs of letting her driver’s license expire.
“I don’t want to lose my curiosity,” she said. “You never know where a road is going to take you.”