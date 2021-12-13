Annapolis electric mobility plan, short-term rental bill lead new City Council agenda

A plan to electrify Annapolis’ transit fleet and a bill to close a loophole in short-term rental law will lead the new City Council’s legislative agenda when it kicks off the first meeting of a four-year term on Monday.
Mayor Gavin Buckley, who was sworn in again as the 137th Annapolis mayor last week, has called for Annapolis to become a greener, more sustainable town as the city faces imminent dangers from the effects of climate change, including rising sea levels at City Dock and in Eastport. On Monday, he will introduce ordinance O-40-21, which would amend the capital budget for fiscal 2022 to include the 100% Electric Mobility Plan, a multiyear effort to create a fully electric transit system in Eastport and downtown Annapolis.
The plan earmarks more than $1.5 million in the capital budget across fiscal 2022, which began in July, and fiscal 2023 to acquire an electric ferry, electric trolleys and electric circulator buses plus build docking and charging infrastructure at City Dock and the end of Fifth Street in Eastport. An unknown amount for planning and construction will be needed in fiscal 2024.
“I wanted to make a statement that Annapolis is going electric,” Buckley said. “If this plan works, any transportation that you can get on for free around the city will be carbon neutral.”
The city anticipates most of the funding will come from federal, state, county and private sources like grants. The plan would pull $151,500 from the capital reserve fund this fiscal year, and another $50,000 next fiscal year, to pay for a down payment on the ferry and planning and conceptual design for the infrastructure, City Manager David Jarrell said.
The capital reserve fund currently has about $4.2 million, Jarrell said.
In addition to $21,500 in city overhead costs for things like staff hours working on the project, the city has estimated an electric boat will cost about $330,000, plus $100,000 for planning and conceptual designs for the docking facilities at City Dock and the end of Fifth Street.
In the next fiscal year, $550,000 would be needed for an electric circulator bus, $50,000 for two electric six-passenger vans and $400,000 for DC charging infrastructure, according to city estimates.
The city has not yet identified specific trolleys or buses to purchase. Public bids would be solicited for the charging infrastructure. Last month, Buckley took a tour of an X Shore 100% electric ferry, which has many of the characteristics the city is seeking for the ferry operation, Jarrell said.
The delivery time on such a ferry is about 18 months.
The mobility plan is part of a broader effort by the city to bring in more sustainable options as it looks to the future. Next month, Hillman Garage will be demolished; its replacement will feature charging stations, solar panels and stormwater management systems.
While the garage is offline, the city has announced it will provide green transportation alternatives to get around the city including trolleys, on-demand rides and more.
Short-term rental loophole
Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, who ran unopposed to win a second term, is once again trying to tighten up the short-term rental laws in the city.
After raising concerns that recent acquisitions of properties in the Historic District were a sign that the number of short-term rentals could continue to rise in her ward, Tierney has sponsored ordinance O-39-21 to close a loophole that changes the definition of an “owner” for those looking to obtain a short-term rental operating license.
Under Tierney’s bill, permit holders would be limited to “an individual who alone, jointly, or severally with other individuals holds legal or equitable title to any premises,” according to the ordinance. Corporate or business entities of any type, including limited liability companies, would be excluded from the owner definition. The change would prevent someone from forming several LLCs to acquire and operate multiple short-term rentals.
The spirit of the original short-term rental ordinance, O-26-19, was one license for each property owner, Tierney said.
“It’s been very obvious that investors are interested in purchasing houses for full-house rentals and, in my view, it’s become the highest and best use of property in the Historic District,” she said. “And you know how I feel about trying to put a stop to that.”
Last term, Tierney attempted to protect certain portions of her ward with a bill that would require short-term rental applicants to go through a special exception process. The bill was eventually voted down.
Tierney said she plans to introduce a similar bill in the new year that would implement special exception requirements across the entire city.
Other priorities
Council members have put a host of priorities at the top of their legislative agenda for the next year.
After winning a fifth term, Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, said his wish list includes addressing land-use issues like revisiting the community benefit agreements for new developments, creating an administrative hearing officer to improve the city’s permitting process and tweaking how appeals before the Annapolis Board of Appeals are conducted.
Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, is prioritizing city fleet electrification, overhauling sediment control and stormwater controls and mitigation of the effects of climate change, including completing a climate vulnerability assessment for his ward. Revisiting police reform and codifying community policing policies will also be a goal, he said.
Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, D-Ward 5, put housing, mobility alternatives, depaving incentives, broadband accessibility and finding opportunities for entrepreneurs to create local jobs on his list.
Aside from short-term rentals, Tierney also hopes to resurrect a bill to mandate property owners on Main Street to install fire suppression systems. She withdrew the bill last year citing the financial impact the coronavirus was having on business owners downtown.