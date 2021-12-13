Annapolis electric mobility plan, short-term rental bill lead new City Council agenda

Mayor Gavin Buckley, who was sworn in again as the 137th Annapolis mayor last week, has called for Annapolis to become a greener, more sustainable town as the city faces imminent dangers from the effects of climate change, including rising sea levels at City Dock and in Eastport. On Monday, he will introduce ordinance O-40-21, which would amend the capital budget for fiscal 2022 to include the 100% Electric Mobility Plan, a multiyear effort to create a fully electric transit system in Eastport and downtown Annapolis.