Anne Arundel prosecutors drop YouTuber’s assault charges against election worker

Anne Arundel County prosecutors have dropped misdemeanor assault charges brought by a self-described “First Amendment auditor” against a county elections worker after the pair tussled over the right to make video recordings at an Annapolis polling place.

The allegations stemmed from a struggle outside the Pip Moyer Recreation Center on Tuesday, where Terance Tracy and Robert Jones Jr., a 74-year-old county elections worker, fought over Tracy’s right to take video recordings of the polling place.

Tracy, 30, of Arnold, has gained an internet following after posting confrontational videos of himself recording government employees. Tracy’s stated goal is increasing transparency through the right to record public spaces. His confrontations have led to him facing numerous criminal charges and prompted Annapolis officials to overhaul security measures at City Hall. He has court dates later this month in several cases.

According to an Annapolis Police Department report, Tracy was standing outside the doorway of the polling place at Pip Moyer Recreation Center Tuesday and recording the interior, continuing to record when told by election workers to stop doing so. He was confronted by Jones, who eventually grabbed a camera that was in Tracy’s hand, and the men proceeded to wrestle, police stated.

Both men claimed they had defended themselves as the other had made the first move.

The encounter ended with Tracy going to the hospital with a head injury from hitting a brick wall; Jones told police he was not injured.

Police did not file charges against either of the men. Tracy filed charges against Jones through a court commissioner.

The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office filed its intention not to prosecute the case on Friday.

The court filing cites insufficient evidence as the reason for not prosecuting the charges. A spokesperson for the office declined to comment on the matter.

Anne Arundel District Judge Kemp Hammond closed the case following a Friday afternoon hearing.