‘A new perspective on their neighborhood’: Eastport Walking Tour signs get a revamp thanks to nonprofit

Scattered about Eastport are more than a dozen signs marking the history of the peninsula that evolved from sparsely populated farmland to a bustling maritime community.
Originally installed in 1998 and updated in the early 2000s, the panels, known as the Eastport Walking Tour, had fallen into disrepair. Faded ink and cracked vinyl coverings had made the historic photos and facts difficult or impossible to read.
After four years of work by Mark Hildebrand, executive director of Make Your Mark Media, a nonprofit independent film company, 13 new aluminum signs with updated graphic design and refreshed text were installed last week.
The redesign was arduous but worth it, said Hildebrand, who also serves as treasurer of the Maritime Republic of Eastport. He credited the work of Caitlin Swaim, curator at the Annapolis Maritime Museum, and Annapolis historian Jane McWilliams for helping on the project, as well as donations from several private donors.
The idea to revamp the signs began in 2017 when a group of residents, including Hildebrand, began raising money and planning for Eastport’s 150th-anniversary celebration the following year. The anniversary event never took off and the project languished for several years. About a year-and-a-half ago Hildebrand took over and hired a graphic designer, Leah Cribb, to handle redesigning the panels.
Using money left over from the anniversary planning, as well as some private donations and funds from Hildebrand’s nonprofit, the redesign was finally completed in recent weeks.
Thirteen sign markers were first installed by volunteers in 1998 and funded by the city of Annapolis, Swaim said. In the early 2000s, the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park, National Park Service and Four Rivers Heritage Area redesigned them. The walking tour is meant to start on Sixth Street at the Eastport Bridge and meander down Severn Avenue to Horn Point and back inland to stops along Eastern and Chester avenues.
“It’s very exciting,” Swaim said. “And especially to have it done right before visitation really kicks up for the summer is great because I do think people are going to be out there walking and hopefully they learn a little bit while they’re at it.”
A 14th sign about Annapolis Glass Works — later the Severn Glass Company — had previously been located on Second Street but disappeared some time ago.
Thanks to a donation from Chris Hughes, vice president at Schuyler Line Navigation Company, which is located across the street from where the glass company once stood, a new sign and frame will be installed soon, Hildebrand said.
The final cost of materials and installation ended up being approximately $3,200, about $1,200 higher than anticipated because of cost increases for materials and other expenses.
Most of the aluminum signs are recreations of the originals with Cribb’s new design and updated language. However, one located on Burnside Street and Bay Ridge Avenue needed to be fixed because of some historical inaccuracies, Hildebrand said. With McWilliams’ help and approval from the Annapolis Heritage Commission, the panel now tells the story of William H. Burnside, an Army veteran and railroad man, who bought a large portion of the land in Eastport and built a house there in 1890 before the land was subdivided into residential plots.
Installing the new signs was important for new residents who move to Eastport and might not know its history, McWilliams said.
“It enriches people’s sense of where they are and gives people a new perspective on their neighborhood,” she said. “The more they know about their neighborhood, the more they will take care of it.”