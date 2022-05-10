Annapolis firefighters to honor fallen colleagues by turning footpaths next to Eastport station into memorial park

The Eastport Volunteer Fire Company, Annapolis Fire Department and Annapolis Professional Firefighters Local 1926 are raising funds for a memorial park called "Hero's Park" at the Eastport Fire Station. (Photos courtesy of Richard M Sweeney Landscape Architecture LLC)

For years, the lawn outside the Eastport fire station has been crisscrossed with dirt footpaths worn by pedestrians who cut through the property between nearby residential neighborhoods and a commercial district.

Capt. Dallas Lister, a 26-year veteran of the Annapolis Fire Department, has pondered what could be done to accommodate that foot traffic and spruce up the patch of grass. In 2020, Lister came up with the idea for a memorial park to honor three fallen members of the fire department and other community heroes.

Advertisement

As of this month, in conjunction with the Eastport Volunteer Fire Company and the Annapolis Professional Firefighters Local 1926, the department has raised $80,000 for the project that will be called “Hero’s Park.” It will feature benches, lighting, trees and shrubbery with paths paved by bricks engraved with the names of heroes, community members and more.

The three Annapolis firefighters who will be honored are Lt. Josh Snyder, Firefighter First Class John Pershing Smith III and Gregory Grooms, a firefighter first class hazmat technician, all of whom died of a form of cancer soon after they retired from service, Lister said.

Advertisement

Snyder was diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a form of leukemia, in February 2015. The 13-year veteran died in 2019 at age 34. Grooms retired in 2016 after 23 years of service and died later that year at age 55. Smith started his career in 2000 and retired in 2009. He died that year at age 35.

“We thought maybe we can get something together that will memorialize these fellows and also bring the look that we’re looking for in the community,” Lister said. “We felt the best way to engage all of our community, both the people who live behind us and the people that are doing business in front of us, was to try to set up a really cool spot that would have a multipurpose use where the kids can come together and meet and not tear [up] the yard.”

The department has contracted with Richard M. Sweeney Landscape Architecture to design the park, which will be at the corner of Jefferson Street and Bay Ridge Avenue. Sketches of the park show the new brick paths leading to a circular gathering space inlaid with a Maltese cross design, a symbol commonly worn by firefighters. Plans also show a bell on top of a stone plinth, memorial plaques and benches and a variety of trees, bushes and flower beds.

Organizers are more than halfway to their goal of $150,000. Some of the money is going toward replacing aging doors on the fire station; the doors were replaced last month, Lister said. They held the first fundraiser at Heroes Pub in Annapolis more than a year ago and more events are planned, said Lee Downing, president of the Eastport Volunteer Fire Company, a fundraising and outreach organization associated with the city’s fire department.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

“I am really excited because it’s a great spot,” said Downing, who has been with the organization since 2017. “We want all heroes to be celebrated.”

The Eastport Volunteer Fire Company, Annapolis Fire Department and Annapolis Professional Firefighters Local 1926 are raising funds for a memorial park called "Hero's Park" at the Eastport Fire Station. (Photos courtesy of Richard M Sweeney Landscape Architecture LLC)

A portion of the money raised so far has come from the purchase of commemorative bricks, which come in three sizes, starting at $150 for the smallest and $250 and $500 for larger bricks. Bricks can be purchased on the Eastport Volunteer Fire Company website: https://evfc.square.site/.

Annapolis-based Bay Ridge Lawn and Landscape will be handling installation of the bricks, Lister said.

Purchasing a brick is a “great opportunity for anybody in the community to have their spot in Annapolis,” said Joe Pilat, president of IAFF 1926, the union that represents Annapolis firefighters.

Advertisement

Pilat, a firefighter first class, has been with the department for 16 years, nearly all of which have been spent in Eastport. He credited Lister with coming up with the idea to make the area more welcoming to the community while honoring the department’s fallen heroes.

Once the group surpasses about $110,000, or 75% of their goal, they will start the planning and construction process, Lister said.

Questions about how to get involved with the fundraising effort can be sent to BricksatEastport@gmail.com.