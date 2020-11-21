Eastport Lofts appeal nears final decision on whether plan to pay for services is enough

Developers of the long planned redevelopment at the Eastport Shopping Center say a mitigation plan to provide public services agreed to with city officials earlier this year is enough to move the project forward.
But the attorney representing two Eastport residents who filed the appeal in June — and the alderman who represents the area — say the efforts fall short.
The Annapolis Board of Appeals heard final oral arguments this week in the appeal of a project, one of the city’s longest running development disputes. A final deliberation is set for Nov. 30.
Eastport residents Steve Rogers and Charles Henney filed the appeal last summer after Planning and Zoning Director Sally Nash approved adequate public facilities requirements submitted by the developer, Solstice Partners. It plans for a 98-unit, mixed residential and commercial project has been held up the last three years by several appeals. In a prior appeal, opponents argued the project did not meet adequate public facility requirements.
When a new development is under consideration, the city must determine whether it can provide public services to the project, including adequate police and fire service, traffic control, recreation space, school capacity and more. In March, the Board of Appeals deemed that four of the nine service requirements — fire and rescue, public maintenance services, schools and water and sewer services — were adequate.
The board remanded the other five back to their respective city departments — Police, Public Works, Transportation, Recreation and Parks and Planning and Zoning — requesting that they revise and resubmit their certifications. The Appeals Board of Appeals chair Robert Gallagher described the move as a “mulligan,” neither approving nor denying the appeal.
Two months later, after weeks of negotiations between city officials and the developers, the two parties reached an agreement on a mitigation plan for the five areas the board found deficient.
Under the agreement, the developers would commit $50,000 annually to employ off-duty Annapolis police officers on-site or private security if city police officers aren’t available. Solstice must install 10 high-definition 4K cameras, according to the mitigation agreement approved by Chief Ed Jackson.
To meet stormwater management requirements, they also would pay $17,000 to the Public Works Department for engineering design work for Back Creek stream restoration.
What might get lost during a long-running and highly complicated appeal is that the developer has a vested interest in committing to the mitigation plans and making sure the project fits into the community, said Alex Kopicki, principal of Solistice Partners. He said it would be “insanity” to invest $40 million and then “skimp” on security.
“We’re highly incentivized to make sure that it’s a safe environment that it’s accessible and that it’s attractive,” Kopicki said, calling the mitigation plans “fair and equitable” and “100% defensible.”
The Eastport residents’ attorney, Heidi Halleck, argued during the four-hour hearing Wednesday night the mitigation plan’s language wasn’t strong enough to “bind the applicant” to the agreement.
Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8, testified during Wednesday’s hearing. He sided with Halleck and the appellants that the mitigation plans were inadequate. He pointed specifically to the mitigation agreement for recreation and parks, which would see the developers either provide nearly 42,000 square feet of public recreation space or pay a one-time $21,000 fee-in-lieu.
“With all due respect to city staff ... I think they need to be more sympathetic to the needs of the residents,” he said. “A one-time-only fee just does not feel like it lives up to the bill of being fair to the citizens.”
Alan Hyatt, a well-known Annapolis attorney and counsel for Solstice partners, called Arnett’s testimony a “usurpation” of Nash’s job to make mitigation recommendations.
Joel Braithwaite, assistant city attorney representing the city in the appeal, said finding such a large space for public recreation was unlikely and admitted the fee-in-lieu was “light,” but it is the amount required by City Code.
“So, might it be a recommendation from the board to the City Council to revisit the fee-in-lieu to make it more reasonable? Sure,” Braithwaite said.
Other department heads approved similar plans. For instance, Solstice would pay for a host of non-auto improvements, such as bike racks and a bike service station; bike lane sharrows along Chesapeake Avenue; updating crosswalk markings at three intersections around the property; install and widen sidewalks where necessary and distribute bus passes to building tenants to promote ridership.
Traffic, pedestrian and bike safety, are of utmost importance to Eastport residents, who worry the new development could make a congested part of town even worse, Halleck said.
Plans show Solstice donating $10,000 toward signal refreshment at the intersection of Bay Ridge and Tyler avenues and conducting an analysis of whether a stop sign is warranted at Chesapeake and Bay Ridge avenues.
New appeal process
To further complicate an appeal of a project that stretches back years, the Annapolis City Council in September unanimously passed an ordinance, O-34-19, meant to streamline its appeals process. Under the legislation, sponsored by Arnett, appeals hearings before the Board of Appeals are now required to be on the record rather than de novo and puts the burden of proof on the appellant.
The Eastport Landing appeal is the first to conform to the change, much to Halleck’s frustration, who said she had prepared to pursue the appeal de novo, including preparing a witness list but had to scrap those plans once the legislation passed.
“That’s part of why my objections were so strong in the beginning of the hearing because I believe that more should be on the record,” Halleck said Friday.
Arnett has defended the law as a way to clean up a complicated process, shorten lengthy hearings and make the appellant explain what’s wrong with the project. Gallagher praised the new appeals process on Wednesday night and said it might take a few more appeals before the process is fully implemented and ironed out.
The parties have until noon Nov. 25 to submit final written testimony to the Board of Appeals, which will make a final deliberation on the appeal Nov. 30.