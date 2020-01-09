The Annapolis Board of Appeals has ruled that portions of an application for a proposed redevelopment in Eastport should be sent back to the city of Annapolis with requests for more information on how the project would impact various public facilities in the city.
The ruling Tuesday comes more than a year after Eastport resident Steve Rogers filed an appeal of the proposed Lofts at Eastport Landing project, which aims to remake the crumbling Eastport shopping center into a 98-unit, mixed residential and commercial space. Roger’s appeal is based on the adequate public facilities requirement for new developments laid out in City Code.
For a new development to be approved, it must be determined the city can adequately provide all public services to the project, including police, fire, traffic, recreation and school capacity, among others. If a plan is found lacking in any of these areas, the developer is responsible for bringing the plan in line with City Code before a certificate may be awarded.
Rogers has argued in seven separate meetings, all lasting four to five hours, that the redevelopment plan does not meet several of these requirements. Annapolis attorney Alan Hyatt, who represents Solstice Partners, the project’s developer, has said the plan meets each requirement in the code.
The board agreed in part with Rogers’ arguments Tuesday, voting to send parts of the application back to five department heads: the Annapolis police department, recreation and parks, planning and zoning, transportation and public works. Each director will be asked to provide further detail regarding their specific public facility as it relates to the Eastport project.
Appeals board Vice- Cair Christian Zazzali clarified the ruling saying, “We’re saying ‘We’re not denying you. We’re not adjudicating here. We are sending it back for more information.’"
The board will now finalize a letter in the next month that includes the board’s comments and recommendations that include specific reference to issues with each public facility, Appeals board Chair Robert Gallagher said. Gallagher described the decision as a “mulligan.”
Rogers, Hyatt and Alex Kopicki, principal of Solstice Partners, were present Tuesday night but did not participate in the proceeding. Kopicki declined to comment saying he would wait until the board had released their opinion letter.
Particularly concerning to some board members were the findings by the city police department, recreation requirements and a traffic study completed on the streets around the site.
Gallagher and board member Nadine Chien voiced concerns about an approval letter from the Annapolis police department, which used 2010 census data to determine that the ratio of police officers per capita would still meet legal standards if the project was approved but doesn’t consider year-to-year increases.
“The letter says we could fail or we do fail but we’re going to ignore the failure," said Gallagher, who also questioned police officials’ testimony to the board. “What I heard was that I applied a test that was in the statute, and in doing that I made some assumptions that I thought were reasonable, that I personally don’t find reasonable because there is no adjustment for annual increases.”
Other members agreed. Zazzali said he tended to believe law enforcement officers testifying under oath.
“They stood here under oath as experts saying that they are not going to fall below the necessary requirement,” said Zazzali.
The board also found public recreation facilities were lacking. City Code requires any new project to be within a half-mile of a public recreational facility, but that rule seemed to fail based on evidence submitted by the board.
“It seems to me the director of park and rec almost made every assumption he could make to make the rule for the developer rather than for the public,” Gallagher said.
Zazzali sympathized saying he wished there were more parks.“But this is a redevelopment,” he said. “The developer cannot make more parks.”
The board also took issue with the testimony from the transportation department, including a traffic study that found some of the intersections in the area were given a "D" grade.
“I am baffled,” Gallagher said. “If they published standards we would know what their justification is for saying that 'D' is OK. A 'D' doesn’t sound OK to me. This is another one where they justify it by saying the 100 more units and the car increase won’t make it any worse, it’s already so bad. The 'D' in my mind is inadequate.”
Gallagher initially recommended the entire application be remanded to the planning and zoning director for review with instruction for each department head to publish more-detailed findings. City code mandates that each department head publish conclusions or findings after approving a project.
“They have to publish the standards that the law requires them to publish," he said.
But other members of the board pushed back on the idea saying they should return only the portions with which they take issue.
“I do have strong feelings about remanding back for the purposes of the complying with (the code),” Zazzali said. “How many applications for public facilities certifications have been issued with the process that exists? ... Are we saying that every decision that we’ve made up to this point needs to be revisited?"
To which Gallagher replied, “No, we’re saying it’s never too late to stop making a mistake.”
Once department heads have resubmitted material to acting planning and zoning director, Sally Nash, she will review the application for a new certificate of adequate public facilities and either approve or deny the certificate. If the certificate is approved, barring any further appeals, the next step would be for the developer to apply for building and grading permits, Nash said.
The board determined that the remaining public facilities — fire and rescue, public maintenance services, schools and water and sewer services — were satisfactory.