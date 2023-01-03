Man critically injured after hit-and-run crash in Eastport, family offers $5,000 reward for driver’s identity

Annapolis Police are seeking information on a motorist who struck and critically injured a 61-year-old pedestrian over the weekend, before fleeing the scene.

The unknown driver struck James “Sammy” Keller, who was walking near Chesapeake Avenue and State Street at about 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 30, according to police Capt. Amy Miguez. Keller was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, she said Tueday.

Investigators have limited information on the suspect, but believe the motorist was driving an SUV, which now has front-end damage, westbound on Chesapeake Avenue. Police have canvassed the area, and ask that Chesapeake Avenue residents and businesses provide any footage from the timeframe, Miguez said.

“Even if it’s grainy and you can’t make out the tag, anything could help us find anything,” she said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Keller’s recovery raised over $9,000 by Tuesday. His daughter said the family is “waiting to determine if he has sustained brain damage or not,” noting that “he will likely be in the hospital for a very long time if he pulls through.”

Miguez confirmed that Keller’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction, and added that Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $2,000 for information.

Those with information can contact police at 410-268-9000, or leave an anonymous tip by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587), visiting www.metrocrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips smartphone app.