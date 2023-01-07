Downtown Annapolis Partnership receives state funding to continue security firm contract

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership says “Safety Ambassadors” from a private security firm will continue patrolling downtown Annapolis on the weekends in 2023 thanks to an $87,000 state award from Gov. Larry Hogan’s “Community Safety Works” initiative.

The grant, one of 150 announced Dec. 29, marks the second time in 2022 the Downtown Annapolis Partnership received state funding to employ security contractors. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced the first $90,000 grant in April, although the ambassadors didn’t start until August.

Downtown Annapolis Partnership Director Erik Evans said the Safety Ambassadors program can be considered successful thus far, “Due to the many friendly conversations the ambassadors had with visitors, residents and businesses; their detailed reporting of safety issues; and the responsiveness of city departments and social services to updates they received.”

The program has drawn mixed reactions, however, from some city officials and another civic group, and the ambassadors never received training from the Annapolis Police Department as requested by City Council.

The ambassadors work for Anchor Security, the name used by Lusby resident Chris Brash for his informal security company, which as of this week was not registered as a business in Maryland. (Brash said that was an oversight he would address.) A retired Navy veteran, Brash got into the security business by becoming a bouncer at McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar in 2017.

Brash said he worked many 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Safety Ambassador shifts for the partnership himself, along with a core group of three other men who were each paid $20 an hour mostly to engage with residents and visitors.

“That’s what it’s all about is talking to people,” Brash said.

Receiving the state safety grants nearly doubles the annual budget for Downtown Annapolis Partnership, a nonprofit that supports businesses, art galleries and restaurants. During 2020, the last year for which public tax records are available, revenues for the Partnership totaled $114,184, and the organization reported similar numbers before the pandemic.

The partnership finished 2020 about $5,000 in debt, according to tax filings. Finances were also a problem at the nonprofit in 2018, when the partnership failed to pay a $34,369 bill for hanging flower baskets and flower pots downtown. Homestead Gardens, a local floral supply store and , sued the partnership in 2021, and the city picked up the tab, owner Brian Riddle said.

A year later, City Council members were disappointed that Evans sought state money for security contractors without informing them first. Among other issues, council members expressed concern about the city’s liability should the safety ambassadors become involved in a physical altercation. At a special council work session in August, Evans and Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson pledged to work together and provide training for the safety ambassadors. Evans also assured council members the contractors would not be armed.

But six months later, that training still hasn’t taken place, Evans said.

The reason why remains unclear. Evans said after the council meeting the chief deemed the training unnecessary. In a September interview, Jackson cited scheduling issues as the reason why training sessions had not taken place. At that time, Jackson said he had seen a report listing the ambassador’s interactions with law enforcement. Most calls from the safety ambassadors to the police department involved aggressive panhandling and illegal dirt bikes, the chief said. They also reported problems like loose bricks to the city’s public works department.

Jackson did not respond to requests for comment this week.

Audrey Lee, event manager for the Inner West Street Association, said Thursday that despite both living and working on West Street, she has encountered the safety ambassadors, “only three or four times” since they began working in August. Her organization hires its own private security workers for special events such as Dinner Under the Stars and First Sundays Arts Festivals, but she would like also like to coordinate with the safety ambassadors.

“They never asked us what our schedule was for our events,” Lee said.

Until last year, Evans also led the Inner West Street Association. His contract was not renewed at the end of 2021, Lee said.

Brash took issue with Lee’s assertion that the safety ambassadors weren’t active on the West Street blocks west of Church Circle. “If they didn’t see us, they weren’t looking,” he said.

Evans said the Safety Ambassadors’ duties included letting businesses know when there had been a rash of purse snatching cases or credit card thefts downtown. Lee, who works at Gallery 57 West, said to her knowledge, Safety Ambassadors never shared that information with businesses on West Street.

She said she hopes the additional grant will lead to better visibility and more support from the Safety Ambassadors.

“It will be interesting to see if they can step up their game in 2023,” Lee said.