Annapolis Design District pop-up recovery zone set for Saturday

Annapolis is hosting a pop-up recovery zone Saturday in the Design District as the city continues to help businesses return during the coronavirus pandemic.
The recovery zone will last from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the unit block of Edgewood Avenue at Virginia Street. Food trucks, local artists and musical acts will be featured.
“We have so much to offer in Ward 3,” said Rhonda Pindell Charles, D-Ward 3. “And this will be a great event to highlight our talented artists, chefs and musicians. I can’t wait to see everyone on Saturday!”
Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face-covering in the zone.
Other such recovery zones have popped up across the city this month as Maryland moves ahead on reopening from coronavirus restrictions. After business associations working with the city launched some experimental locations three weeks ago, a permanent schedule was established, setting dates and hours for closing streets and cordoning off parking spaces for diners and shoppers to practice physical distancing. The schedule will continue until further notice.
The zones include Main Street, Market Space, West Street, Lower Dock Street, Eastport, Maryland Avenue and Forest Drive.
“A street festival is a wonderful way for residents to explore the diverse and creative talent in the City of Annapolis,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “It doesn’t hurt that outdoor activities are recommended to protect the public health.”
Several music guests have been booked for the event, including DJ Rappin and Diva “DiVoice.”
Greater Parole Community Association, the Annapolis Design District, and Xclusion Art are sponsoring the event.
Vendors who would like to participate may contact 410-263-7997 or email oneannapolis@annapolis.gov.