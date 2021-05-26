Three decades after Jesse Jackson picketed Annapolis Denny’s, activist organizes ‘commemorative protest’

Nearly three decades ago, the Rev. Jesse Jackson protested the Denny’s in Annapolis over allegations of discrimination.
Next month, an Anne Arundel activist is organizing a “commemorative protest” in Jackson’s honor against the 24/7 breakfast spot on West Street to urge the restaurant’s corporate ownership to investigate discrimination complaints she says have marred the company for decades.
The Rev. Marguerite Morris, founder of Community Actively Seeking Transparency, brought together several civil rights organizations, including the United Black Clergy and March on Maryland, to hold protests at Denny’s locations throughout Maryland on June 5.
Morris said volunteers have signed up to protest at five to seven locations in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, along with one in Baltimore County, so far. She will be at the restaurant’s Hanover location where she protested last year after Morris accused the manager of being racist, and he accused her of making a scene.
The date falls on the 28th anniversary of a protest Jackson led in 1993 at the Denny’s in Annapolis for four hours over “a pattern of racism” exhibited by the company, including a complaint by six Black Secret Service agents who filed a lawsuit alleging they were denied service while they were in the city to protect President Bill Clinton.
“We are calling for a commemorative protest of Denny’s statewide to send the corporation a message of this will not be tolerated,” Morris said at a news conference Tuesday at the same location where Jackson and his followers once marched.
On the same day of Jackson’s protest, the company signed a consent decree with the Justice Department to end alleged racial discrimination in California.
“They say they have a plan to end discrimination, yet every day a new incident occurs. It’s in California. It’s in Maryland. It’s coast to coast,” Jackson said at the time.
Nearly a generation later, Morris said it is time to call out the company again about alleged discrimination and ensure it is still following the consent decree.
“Maybe we need to start having a conversation, a real conversation with them about sitting down and looking back at this and seeing if it’s working,” she said.
Josiah Adams, a Denny’s spokesperson, said the company was looking into the planned protest but couldn’t provide a statement on Tuesday.
Bishop Antonio Palmer, vice-chair of the United Black Clergy, and Emma Buchman, deputy director of March on Maryland, said they stood by Morris in her effort to hold Denny’s accountable.
Change must come, not just from the government but also from businesses, restaurants and even churches, Palmer said.
“It doesn’t matter how small an act of racism is and after prejudice or discrimination is, it hurts, it hurts the person that you’re targeting, it hurts the marginalized community they’re a part of, and it hurts everybody,” Buchman said.
In the summer of 2019, Morris twice visited Denny’s location in Hanover, and the manager called the police on her both times. She claims both 911 calls were not justified. The following year, Morris organized a protest at the restaurant.
During the first incident in June 2019, manager Hamid Mohebbi called the police on Morris, saying she refused to stop selling doughnuts in the restaurant, according to a police report. A few weeks later, the same manager called the police on Morris again after Morris disagreed with him about charging her extra for croutons and tomatoes on a salad and would not leave the restaurant, according to a police report.
Former police chief Tim Altomare said at the time that Morris was “grandstanding” and “went looking to have a confrontation that would engender a police response.”
Morris has denied the accusation she instigated the incident. She was not arrested or charged with any crimes, but has been banned from the restaurant, police said.
The incident was traumatizing for both her and her 10-year-old grandnephew, Morris said.
“I am sitting quietly dining with a 10-year-old, I’m not raising my voice, I’m not creating a scene and when he dialed 911,” she said. “He described a black woman yelling and screaming and causing a scene in a restaurant when she’s actually sitting quietly in that restaurant. There’s a problem with that.”
Morris has long advocated for police accountability in the county following her daughter’s death in 2012. Earlier this year, Morris found victory in her campaign to have the case of her daughter’s death reopened.