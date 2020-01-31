Public Works Director David Jarrell was sworn as Annapolis city manager Friday afternoon in the City Hall chambers, becoming the fourth person to hold the job in city history.
The ceremony was administered by acting Mayor Rhonda Pindell Charles, who stood in for Mayor Gavin Buckley. Buckley left the country Tuesday for an emergency two-week leave to be with his ailing mother in Australia.
Jarrell was tapped by Buckley in November to replace Teresa Sutherland who has served in the role since April 2018. Sutherland is leaving the city to go into private practice.
In his new role, Jarrell said he will focus on keeping the city in good financial standing, shepherding several key infrastructure projects to completion and improving relations between Annapolis police and the community.
Under Sutherland’s watchful eye, the city has cleaned up its books.
“All the things that Teresa started in, we really need to continue," he said. “That’s the baseline for the whole city.”
The city has initiated several major public works projects recently, including an estimated $50 million renovation￼￼ of City Dock and a new public works facility.
“We’ve got lots of projects coming up," Jarrell said. "So you know, I’ll keep my public works hat on once in a while to move those projects forward.”
Others who held the job are Mike Malinoff and Tom Andrews who served in the Cohen and Pantelides administrations, respectively. Jarrell served as acting city manager in 2014 for about four months.
He said he would use that experience to hit the ground running when he starts work Monday.
“I look forward to working with all of our residents and hopefully making this a much better city and providing good support and responsive support in all the things that we strive to do every single day,” he said.
Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4, was one of five City Council members in attendance, including Pindell Charles. Finlayson described Jarrell as “the perfect fit for the city of Annapolis.”
“David has the perfect, even temperament to deal with the ups and downs,” she said. “I think all the directors already tremendous respect for him so it’s an easy fit.”
The City Council confirmed Jarrell in December. His selection was criticized by some council members who argued Jarrell did not meet the qualifications for the position specified in the city code and charter.
Buckley defended his choice saying the city’s law office had determined Jarrell’s experience and his two degrees in civil engineering qualified him for the job.
Jarrell’s replacement as public works head has not yet been filled. Buckley has previously indicated the city would fill the role internally. A job notice for the position was posted to the city website Thursday with a salary range of between $98,425 and $157,480.
Jarrell earned $157,480 as a department head in 2019. He will earn $180,000 as city manager, the same as Sutherland, who was the highest-earning city employee in 2019.
Prior to coming to Annapolis, Jarrell served as deputy chief operating officer for public works and utilities for the city of San Diego, a municipality of more than 1.4 million people. In 2016, he left Annapolis for Baltimore as the city’s chief of engineering and construction. He returned a few months later.