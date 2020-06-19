Annapolis alderman encounter with police in private Eastport community raises issues of profiling, water access

A black Annapolis alderman and his friends were approached by police after the group visited a private community dock in Eastport, an incident that raises questions about racial profiling and lack of public water access citywide.
Alderman DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, and his friends were walking through President Point Sunday night having just taken in the views of Spa Creek at the private dock.
As they left, Gay and his friends, Harold Lloyd III, Keanuu Smith-Brown and Morgan Branch, who are all in their early 20s and black, were approached by an Annapolis officer who said he’d been dispatched to the area for a complaint of trespassing by four black juveniles, Gay said.
A copy of the incident report provided by Annapolis police shows the complaint was made around 6 p.m. The officer arrived just before 6:30 p.m and left about five minutes later, according to the report.
The encounter ended without incident or any charges filed.
The report includes a note, “4 juveniles are on the dock. The (caller) would like them moved along because they’re not residents of the community. Three (Black males) and one (Black female).”
Lloyd took a video of the interaction with the officer. He posted it to the popular Facebook group, Eastport Neighborhood Forum, where it has garnered 375 comments since it was posted Sunday.
“My peers ... and I were racially profiled not by an officer, but by a community member in Eastport,” Lloyd’s post read.
In the video, Lloyd can be heard saying, “We’re trying to show that prejudiced voices are still prevalent in Annapolis. We’re walking out now. We just wanted to see the water. We don’t always get to see the water.”
Reached Friday by phone, Gay said similar incidents happen all the time.
“I mean, people knew already” that young black people get the police called on them, Gay said.
President Point is a private community with a sign at the entrance that reads “Residents and Guests Only.” It lies within Ward 8, represented by Alderman Ross Arnett, a Democrat.
“Clearly, this is something that could be labeled racial profiling,” Arnett said. “I have the sense that if it was four white people … it would not have necessarily raised to the same level.
“I actually hope it would have because trespassing is trespassing. And no one should be trespassing.”
The incident raises another issue facing the city, Arnett said: the lack of public water access both in Eastport and across the city.
Over time, as waterfront property has been bought up by private owners, public access points have disappeared, Arnett said.
“More and more access to the water is being denied [to] everybody. It doesn’t make any difference what your skin color is, nobody likes that. And it’s a big issue in Ward 8.”
Lloyd, who couldn’t be reached Friday for comment, has participated in protests in Annapolis in recent weeks following the police killing of George Floyd.
“Getting racially profiled is the norm with my people! It isn’t something new, the only thing new in society is social media!” he wrote in a social media post Sunday. “Imagine a world without Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat my generation would be oblivious, my generation would be in the house instead of protesting.”
A prayer vigil is scheduled for Friday in Annapolis to mark Juneteenth. Another march in Eastport on Sunday at noon will take place on President Street, near President Point community, Gay said.
Many who responded to Lloyd’s Facebook post questioned why police were dispatched at all. A few shared stories of freely walking into the community with their dog or to take a photo of the water.
“The officer in the video says it’s a private community, which is true, and there is a sign. But I walk my dog along the waterfront there and have taken visiting friends and relatives down to see the view many, many times over the years,” wrote Karen Jennings, who said she has lived on President Street for a decade.
Jennings said increasing water access has been a long-running issue.
“It was a recommendation of Josh Cohen’s transition team (on which I served) to increase access to the waterfront in underserved communities such as Harbor House,” she said, “but no one has ever followed through on that. Hawkins Cove would be a perfect opportunity for the city to create public access.”
Another woman described a time in 2012 when she walked to President Point dock to take a photo, only to have the police called on her.
“The officer explained to me that it is private property, which I knew, there are signs everywhere. I just didn’t think anyone would call the cops for taking a picture, but they did,” she wrote. “That was 2012 — I am a middle-aged white woman — I think they don’t like anyone there they don’t recognize.”
Gay said members of the community’s homeowners association have reached out to him to discuss ways such incidents could be solved without police involvement. Gay suggested making the community open to the public one day a week.
“If she would have walked out it would have been one thing and we would have probably just left but to call the cops that almost escalates things,” he said. “There have to be alternatives, and I think they are willing to work on that hopefully.”