Annapolis Alderman DaJuan Gay was arrested for an open bench warrant issued for his arrest in August after he failed to appear in court for traffic violations, an Annapolis police spokeswoman said.
Gay, D-Ward 6, was arrested Friday around 4:15 p.m. at the United States Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, said Annapolis police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Miguez.
Maryland State police made the arrest about 45 minutes after the Military Bowl ended. Annapolis police officers were present but did not participate, Miguez said.
Gay, who was released Friday, was arrested because of an outstanding bench warrant that was issued stemming from a May 25 traffic stop, according to court records which show he failed to appear at an Aug. 23 court date and a bench warrant was issued that same day.
“I’m home and I’m fine,” Gay said Friday. “I went to the Military Bowl. I had a brief conversation but everything is all cleared up.”
Scott MacMullan, an Annapolis attorney who represents Gay, wrote in a message: “Mr. Gay’s warrant has now been resolved for this traffic matter. He did not have to pay any monetary bail because of the minor nature of these traffic citations. He is looking forward to resolving this traffic matter at his upcoming hearing.”
A court date is set for April 15, according to online court records.
Gay was cited for driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone with a suspended license and negligent driving, court records show.
On Thursday, Gay said he was unaware of the warrant that was issued after he failed to appear in court Aug. 23. MacMullan filed a motion to quash the bench warrant as of about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Gay has previously had a bench warrant issued against him. In March 2018, he was cited for driving on a suspended license. He then failed to appear in court on Aug. 29, 2018, and a bench warrant was issued that day. It was recalled the following day, court records show.
Gay, 22, replaced Shaneka Henson as the Ward 6 alderman in July after a successful write-in campaign. He is the youngest City Council member ever.