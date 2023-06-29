Annapolis will get a taste of Crumbl’s rotating cookie options starting Friday

Crumbl Cookies has expanded to more that 800 bakeries in 49 states since getting started about five years ago.

Now, it’s bringing its sweet treats to Annapolis, opening its ninth location in Maryland Friday on Solomons Island Road in Annapolis Harbour Center.

Advertisement

“We love this area and can’t wait to bring Crumbl’s mission and delicious cookies to Annapolis,” store owners Robert Davis and Mark Sumsion said in a statement.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 275+ weekly rotating cookie flavors, including its popularmilk chocolate chip cookie. Each Sunday, the company announces which cookie flavors will be available in stores on its social media pages. Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: cornbread, cookies and cream, s’mores, Key lime pie, peppermint bark, orange roll, buttermilk pancake and galaxy brownie.

Advertisement

Digital menus and tech ability have helped the cookie company grow quickly, according to a release. Not only has Crumbl expanded with physical locations it has also amassed millions of followers through social media.

Inside every Crumbl store, staff members mix, bake, and prepare the cookies fresh in an open kitchen. Cookies are then packaged in Crumbl’s signature pink box.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The store is closed on Sunday.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Starting July 5, delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at crumblcookies.com.

Davis and Sumsion are not only excited to bring Crumbl to Annapolis, they are also happy to provide 60 new career opportunities to Annapolis locals, they said.

Customers can order cookies on the Crumbl App, rate and track cookies, and share their tasty takes with other Crumbl reviewers in the App Cookie Journal.

The duo has spent months trying to perfect their Annapolis store and are thrilled to open it to the community.

“As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors,” they said.

Advertisement

Associated Press contributed to this article.

.