Arundel High graduate, aspiring writer uses Crosby Marketing scholarship to attend Howard University

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Zoe Hunter received a scholarship from Crosby Marketing and has since graduated from AACC, won a international writing award and is about to attend Howard University in the fall. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

A first-year scholarship and accompanying mentorship program from an Annapolis-based marketing firm is helping an Arundel High School graduate grow her skills as a writer.

Zoe Hunter, 21, was a part of Crosby Marketing Scholarships’ first cohort, a $100,000 partnership with Anne Arundel Community College aimed to bolster diversity within the field of marketing. Hunter has parlayed this opportunity into winning an annual student writing competition, graduating from Anne Arundel Community College with an associate degree in creative writing and transfer studies and will be attending Howard University this fall to pursue a degree in film.

Advertisement

“I didn’t know how this scholarship was going to work at first because I knew it was a two-year program, and I only had a year left of school,” said Hunter. “But since this was the programs first year they made an accommodation and let two second-year students be included.”

Crosby Marketing Communications’ goal when it created the scholarship program was to provide funding for four two-year scholarships for the first year and expand the cohort out over time.

Advertisement

It’s now in its second year, and they have expanded to include the two students from last year who didn’t graduate plus six new students. In her one year with the program, Hunter received over $2,000 for her tuition.

Additionally, Crosby employees offer mentorship services and career advice to students, who will be considered for a paid internship with the firm upon completion of the program. Interns make $15 per hour.

Chris Gearon, vice president of editorial services for Crosby Marketing, and one of the mentors that worked with Hunter says that for her internship she had the chance to work in several different areas within the firm such as strategists, digital folks and integration managers.

“Zoe is a hard worker who’s eager to learn, plus she’s persistent which I believe will serve her well as an aspiring writer,” said Gearon. “She was a pleasure to work with both during the academic portion of our time together and her time as an intern.”

While Gearon and his associate Alison Klein were available to help any of the scholars with writing assignments, he found the most fulfilling work to be assisting Hunter as she navigated accomplishing her goal of transferring to a four-year institution.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“We just wanted to assist her in the best way we could,” Gearon said. “She’s a first-generation college student so she didn’t have people close with experience with some of the issues that arise, but as mentors, we had the experience to help.”

With the help of Crosby Mentors, Hunter was one of two students from Anne Arundel Community College to receive top honors in the League for Innovation’s annual student writing competition as part of the Student Literary Awards.

Hunter’s piece was a fictional short story titled “The Hour House.” It was just a portion of a larger story historical nonfiction story she is working on.

Advertisement

“Chris and Alison really helped me hone in my skills as a writer,” Hunter said. “Their assistance helped change my perspective with my writing because they gave me the confidence to start submitting it. I could always write but now I’m allowing others to read it.”

The Student Literary Awards celebrate outstanding literary pieces from community college students across North America. This year’s competition, hosted by Humber College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, located in Toronto, featured 41 literary works from students at 14 league board colleges in the categories of fictional short story, one-act play, poetry and personal essay.

Although Hunter graduated in May she plans to return to campus later this year as part of a student reading hosted by the college. Hunter’s work will be published in the league’s Student Literary Competition publication.

“I have always wanted to be a writer, but thanks to my time at AACC and with the Crosby Scholarship I see the opportunity to use my writing for far more than I originally thought,” said Hunter. “I’m thankful for the opportunity I got and I’m excited for what the future holds.”