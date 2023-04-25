New Annapolis accessible boating center hosts first guests with disabilities

Arthur Morton enjoys being out on a sail boat. CRAB hosted its first family sail at its new facility Sunday. (Dana Munro)

On a temperate, calm Sunday afternoon, Arthur Morton wasn’t a person with a disability for a few fleeting moments, he said. He was simply a sailor.

Morton, a 75-year-old retired economist and computer programmer, used to love to sail, he said, but after a 2015 motorcycle accident left him paralyzed from the waist down, his world became much more limited and he imagined his sailing days had come to an end.

After trying for six years to launch a facility in Annapolis devoted to inclusive sailing, Chesapeake Bay Region Accessible Boating took Morton and others with disabilities out on the water over the past week from its new heaquarters.

Earlier this month, the organization moved into its new location on Bembe Beach Road after fighting for space at Sandy Point State Park marina for the past 32 years. The Adaptive Boating Center’s grand opening will take place at 10 a.m., May 2, with Gov. Wes Moore, County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley expected to attend.

Morton has gone sailing about five times with CRAB in the two years he’s lived in Annapolis. It’s a program his wife, Angela DiCicco, 64, learned about from a neighbor in 2021. Morton relishes his moments on the water, getting involved in the sailing process while he mans the tiller, forgetting about the stressors of everyday life.

“Being focused more on what the traffic is doing out there, what’s coming up next, I forget about all the issues I have to take care of,” Morton said.

Arthur Morton and CRAB volunteer Will Crump enjoy an afternoon of sailing. (Dana Munro)

It also helps that Morton was strapped into a seat specially designed for people with disabilities and accompanied on his sail by two volunteers, including Will Crump, a competitive sailor and CRAB treasurer.

Crump was excited to be part of Morton and DiCicco’s journey Sunday, he said, spreading the magic of sailing to people who might not have access to it without CRAB, one of only a few organizations that offer adaptive boating on the East Coast.

“Sailing’s always been therapy for me and everything I had going on in my life,” Crump said. “If it’s helped me, it should help other people, too.”

While the peace of mind sailing provides can be brief, it can be incredibly powerful, he said.

“Every time I’ve ever had a moment that I needed, sailing’s been the opportunity to kind of get out and think about something else,” Crump said. “At some point the memories and thoughts kind of drift.”

DiCicco is constantly encouraging Morton to try new activities in order to keep his spirits and self-esteem high. She persuaded him to go dancing with her and to relearn how to drive using features designed for paraplegic people.

“I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it, Angela pushed me to do that, she pushed me out of my comfort zone,” Morton said. “She does that on a lot of things.”

One thing she didn’t have to push him on was sailing. He was eager to get back out on the water when the couple moved to Annapolis.

“I feel more independent, like I can rejoin the human race instead of being walled in,” Morton said.

Annapolis has proven a difficult place to be in a wheelchair, Morton and DiCicco said. The city’s older infrastructure creates challenges, such as storefront doors on Main Street not being wide enough.

“People still think, ‘Well the ADA [Americans with Disabilities] Act is passed so everything is fine now,’” DiCicco said. “And we find out every day that it’s not.”

The Americans with Disabilities Act, which was signed into law by former President George H.W. Bush in July 1990, ensures that people with disabilities have equal access to public and private spaces that are open to the general public.However, it’s proven difficult to ensure historic cities and buildings are ADA-compliant.

CRAB staff and volunteers help Arthur Morton and Angela DiCicco into a sail boat. CRAB hosted its first family sail at its new facility Sunday. (Dana Munro)

Even the requirements outlined in the legislation are minimums and often don’t meet the needs of the disabilities some live with, Morton and DiCicco said. That’s why CRAB’s new facility doesn’t just meet ADA standards but exceeds them.

The dock, for example, is 8 feet wide rather than the requisite 5 feet, said Paul Bollinger, CRAB executive director. The group also tries to offer opportunities for people with a range of disabilities. One of its sailboats allows those who are quadriplegic to control the boat by blowing in and out of a straw.

“The fact that somebody thinks about disabled people — we need more programs like this,” DiCicco said.

Bollinger has fought for years to open the new facility, needing to gain city, county and state approval for funding and permits, purchase the land and work through the limitations of the pandemic. Aside from the offices and classroom space housed in the The Lawrence B. Taishoff Building, the center includes a pavilion, accessible picnic tables and a marina with floating docks outfitted with electric Hoyer lifts to lower disabled guests get into the boats.

Last year, DiCicco, published a book on her life with Morton entitled, “Better Than Before: One Couple’s Journey After a Tragic Accident.” Morton keeps copies of the book in ziplocked bags in his wheelchair.

While these moments of independence exist when Morton is sailing, they’re all too brief, he said. He often struggles to not get overwhelmed by all the things he can’t do.

“I see other people doing things, repairing things. I used to repair all kinds of things and get up on the roof and now I can’t do those things. I have to ask for help,” Morton said.

Living with a disability has forced Morton to become comfortable accepting help. Before his accident he was very active, often working with his hands and riding his motorcycle. In the past eight years he needed to become comfortable accepting help to sit in a sailboat.

As the boat docked, a group of CRAB staff and volunteers helped Morton safely back into his wheelchair using a slide-shaped mechanism. DiCicco breathed a sigh of relief as she oversaw the process.

“A day like today is just way up there on the list of good days,” Morton said.