Visit Annapolis ousts Connie Del Signore as CEO, still under investigation

Connie Del Signore will not be returning to Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.
The former president and CEO was placed on unpaid administrative leave on April 27, Visit Annapolis acting chair Gary Jobson said Thursday. Jobson said he could not disclose the reason for her departure until the investigation is officially closed.
“It’s in the hands of the attorneys,” Jobson said. “Connie won’t be returning to Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.”
Del Signore was placed on paid administrative leave on April 3 when Visit Annapolis announced it was launching an investigation into a personnel issue.
She and her lawyer, Timothy Maloney, did not immediately respond for comment.
Del Signore has served as Visit Annapolis’ president and CEO since 2003 after she served as president of the Reading & Berks County Visitors Bureau in Pennsylvania.
Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County is a nonprofit, membership-based organization that promotes Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay travelers through marketing and sales campaigns. The organization collects 17% of hotel taxes each year, making $3,470,144 — 93% of its revenue — from hotel taxes in 2019.
Del Signore’s leave originally started as paid leave April 3, the same week former Sen. John Astle resigned from the organization as chairman of its board of directors.