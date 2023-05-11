Naval Academy Commissioning Week is almost here. Here’s what you need to know.

The Blue Angels perform over the Severn River as part of the US Naval Academy commissioning week events. (Jerry Jackson)

Each year at the United States Naval Academy a senior class of midshipmen complete their studies and become commissioned officers in the fleet.

In the days leading up to the graduation and commissioning ceremony May 26, the academy hosts thousands of visitors to Annapolis for a range of activities, including brunches, balls, concerts and, of course, a demonstration by the Navy’s Blue Angels before the Class of 2023 is commissioned into either the Navy or Marine Corps.

Many events are open to the public, however, graduation is by invitation only.

Sea Trials

Tuesday, May 16

Sea Trials is led by upperclassmen and provides a final physical and mental challenge to the fourth-class midshipmen, or plebes, designed to test their teamwork and reinforce their bonds as a company and class. It begins the evening of May 15 with an opening ceremony and tabletop war gaming. The following morning, plebes will then be physically and mentally tested through a variety of challenges in different stations located across the academy and Naval Support Activity Annapolis.

This approximately 14-hour evaluation is designed similarly to the Marine Corps Crucible and the Navy’s Battle Station recruit program.

The Sea Trials will cause temporary road closures between approximately 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 16 when about 1,000 midshipmen fross from Greenbury Point to the Naval Academy. Affected roads include Maryland 450 northbound and southbound in the area of the Naval Academy Bridge, Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, Greenbury Point Road, St. Margaret’s Road and roads inside of NSA (Naval Station Annapolis).

This event is not open to the public.

Herndon Monument climb

Wednesday, May 17

The Herndon Climb is the final event of the Sea Trials. It represents the end of plebe year for the Class of 2026 and following the climb, plebes will be recognized as fourth-class midshipmen.

The plebes gather outside the Naval Academy chapel to build a human pyramid to remove the “Dixie cup” hat at the top of the greased monument and replace it with an upperclassman’s cap. The monument is named for Commander William Lewis Herndon, who drowned with his ship off the coast of North Carolina in 1857 after trying to save as many on board as possible from a hurricane.

This year’s group of mids will try to scale the obelisk faster than the Class of 2025 last year, which completed the feat in just under 3 hours, 37 minutes, the third slowest time on record.

This event is open to the public. Attendees should enter The Yard at Gate 8 before the event starts at 8 a.m.

Blue Angels flight practice demonstration

Tuesday, May 23

The Navy’s Blue Angels squadron will arrive at 11 a.m. May 23 to survey the area and prepare for their demonstration. Blue Angels flight demonstration practice will begin at 2 p.m. and end around 4 p.m.

Prime viewing areas include the Naval Academy campus, any city street end parks, or ideally on the water.

The Naval Academy Bridge (Route 450) will close from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then again at 1:45 p.m. through the conclusion of the flight demonstration practice around 4 p.m. Once the all-clear is given, the Severn River will be open to all vessel traffic.

Wednesday, May 24

This elite group of Naval pilots has been thrilling audiences for 76 years. They travel around the country performing precision combat maneuvers in the Navy’s best fighter jets. In 2021, they transitioned to the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.

This event is open to the public and starts at 2 p.m.

Prepare for adjusted traffic patterns in Annapolis area during the demonstration.

The Naval Academy Bridge (MD Rt. 450) will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic at the times listed below.

Closed 1:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. or conclusion of flight demonstration.

The Severn River will also be closed to boating and other watercraft from the USNA Route 450 bridge to Spa Creek.

Call the U.S. Coast Guard at 410-576-2693 for further details. Vehicles entering and leaving Annapolis should use Rowe Boulevard or other alternate routes.

Color Parade

Thursday, May 25

This event starts at 11 a.m. at the Naval Academy Worden Field and is open to the public.

It features the entire brigade in dress whites. The highlight of the color parade is the formal presentation of the color company pennant by the superintendent, the company commander and the “color honoree” to the newly designated spring color company.

Each semester, the color company is chosen by virtue of its excellence in academics, athletics and professional accomplishments. The color company competition began in 1867.

Graduation and commissioning ceremony

Friday, May 26

The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Guests are encouraged to arrive 1.5 hours early in order to deal with traffic congestion around the stadium.

Graduation is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with a Blue Angels flyover set for 10:04 a.m.

The commissioning and graduation ceremony is the culmination of the four-year education and training of the Class of 2023. Each graduate receives a bachelor of science degree and takes the oath of office as they are each commissioned as an ensign in the U.S. Navy or as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The commencement speech is given by either the President, Vice President or Secretary of Defense. Last year, President Joe Biden delivered remarks to the Class of 2022, urging them to protect NATO allies and the Indo-Pacific region in a rousing speech. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at graduation 2021. This year’s speaker has not y

This event is only open to family of graduates.

Parking

There is limited parking available on the Naval Academy grounds. Please anticipate heavy traffic in Annapolis, particularly Wednesday, May 24 and Friday, May 26.

Gate Information:

Gate 1: Main USNA gate located downtown at the corner of King George and Randall Sts. GPS address: 52 King George St., Annapolis, 21402

Gate 3: Intersection of Maryland Ave. and Hannover St. GPS address: 121 Blake Rd., Annapolis, 21402

Gate 8: Bowyer Rd. off MD Rt. 450 near Naval Academy Bridge. GPS address: 675 Decatur Rd., Annapolis, 21402

Directions to Stadium: Take US Rt. 50 to Exit 24 Rowe Blvd. and turn right at first light onto Farragut Road. Parking gates open at 6:30 a.m.