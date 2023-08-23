Maryland civil rights leaders call for Moore, other elected officials to denounce state police trooper who shared racist image

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Civil rights leaders gathered in front of the governor’s mansion in Annapolis on Wednesday to call for Gov. Wes Moore and other elected officials to publicly denounce a racist and sexually explicit photo of George Floyd that a Maryland state trooper sent to his staff.

In June 2020, Jason Oros, a then-corporal in the Maryland State Police, sent members of his task force a photo of Floyd dying on the ground as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.

Advertisement

In the photo, Chauvin is replaced by a naked Black man whose penis was on top of Floyd’s head, The Baltimore Sun reported earlier this month. Three years later, after an internal investigation by Maryland State Police that led to administrative charges of harassment and conduct unbecoming an officer and misuse of a work phone. Under the terms of a settlement agreement, Oros avoided termination by resigning, with benefits, before July 1.

Oros’ lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

This decision has caused an outcry from local civil rights leaders, who called on Moore and other elected officials to publicly address the incident

“We believe it’s important that when you have racist acts take place, public elected officials denounce it,” said Carl Snowden, convener of the Anne Arundel Caucus of African American Leaders.

Del. Kym Taylor, a Democrat from Prince George’s County, attended the news conference and said she’s just learning of the incident with Oros but plans to write a letter denouncing it.

“There should be no way he should have been able to retire,” she said.

Rev. Rickey Nelson Jones, the president of the Anne Arundel Chapter of the NAACP, said his first reaction to seeing the photo was that Oros should’ve been terminated immediately because sending that image made him “unfit to be in positions of authority.”

Further, he said allowing Oros to retire sends a message that those in power do not respect the Black community.

Advertisement

“This particular picture, no lawyer, no church, no union person, and no government official can justify this,” Jones said. “This is a disgrace before God, and everybody responsible for this, from the governor down, ought to be ashamed of themselves. They have offended the African American community, and they are unfit to be in these positions that make these types of decisions. Shame on them.”

Those at the news conference emphasized that they weren’t anti-police but rather opposed the current systems that they feel enable the oppression of minorities. David Grogan was one of several Black former law enforcement officers in attendance. He and Matthew Fogg, a retired deputy U.S. marshal, both said the current culture within policing allows for situations like Oros’ to occur.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“Now people say, ‘There’s just a few bad apples,’” Fogg said. “Don’t tell me that, I’ve been there. And if you can’t tell me who that bad apple is, then they’re all bad until we know who they are.”

During his suspension, Oros was allowed to work in the Licensing Division, which is considered a “premium” placement, The Sun reported. He was paid $120,000 in 2021 and 2022 while his disciplinary case was pending.

In addition to the incident with Oros, three state troopers have filed suit against the agency in U.S. District Court, alleging racial discrimination. Michal Shinnar, one of the attorneys representing the troopers in that lawsuit, called the meme degrading and offensive, and “particularly egregious” considering the manner of Floyd’s murder.

Snowden said he and the other leaders have been in contact with the governor’s office and plan to write a formal letter to the Legislative Black Caucus and Attorney General Anthony Brown expressing their discontent over the lack of a response to the Oros case.

Advertisement

“There’s not an elected official in the state of Maryland that should not be saying [anything],” Snowden said.

A statement from the state police provided by Moore’s office said the agency does not tolerate racism or bias and condemned the image “in the strongest terms.” The governor’s press office did not provide comment on the photo or Oros’ retirement by publication time Wednesday.

“The conduct displayed by Cpl. Oros while assigned to the Northern Baltimore Strike Force Team 7 does not align with the established standards of conduct that are required of a Maryland State Trooper,” the statement from the state police says. The statement also notes that Oros’ retirement is “not in good standing,” which prohibits him from receiving his retired police identification or a retirement badge.