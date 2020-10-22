Crowd gathers in downtown Annapolis to watch Travis Pastrana jump, fog advisory in place

Spectators lined up along Market House on City Dock. The crew of the Tall Ship Lynx climbed the masts of the ship to get a crows-nest view. Now it is just the waiting game as native-son Travis Pastrana plans to jump a car across Ego Alley once conditions are right.
Pastrana has planned the stunt for months with approval to operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today with the jump at City Dock and other stunts around Church Circle.
The jump across Ego Alley was expected to occur early Thursday morning, but Pastrana’s crew is waiting for ideal weather conditions. The city is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The initial City Dock stunt will have Pastrana jumping across Ego Alley from one ramp to the next. A neon-green speedboat emblazoned with Hoonigan Industries’s logo, a San-Diego-based film company, is expected speed under the ramp as Pastrana jumps over. The boat’s driver has been doing practice runs through Ego Alley.
While most of the crowds were gathered in front of Market House or milling about downtown, others found good seats next to the ramps at Pusser’s Caribbean Grille. The crew of the Lynx may have had the best seats, perching atop the vessel’s mast. From a distance, they look like a flock of curious birds.
Some spectators expressed relief at having an opportunity to get out of the house during the pandemic. Despite the event being outside, not everyone was wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, especially in the most concentrated area around Market House where about 150 people gathered to watch. Pastrana was seen wearing a mask upon his arrival.
TJ Henson and his mom Valerie waited for the stunt near the Main Street circle. They called it “a once in a lifetime opportunity” to see Pastrana in-person.
Henson, a 15-year-old sophomore at Annapolis High, said he has ridden dirt bikes since age 4 and sees Pastrana as a role model and a friend.
Henson’s dad and Pastrana’s dad, who runs a local construction firm, are friends, Valerie Henson said.
“It’s good that he comes back,” she said of Pastrana who lives in Davidsonville but performs around the world.
Jamie Hutchinson, an Annapolis resident, walked his dog down to City Dock for the event."It’s not every day somebody drives a car over Ego Alley," Hutchinson said. He doesn’t follow extreme sports closely “But I like that Travis is local. That’s kind of fun.”
When asked about the action sports legend, most people refer to him simply as “Travis” with a familiarity that reveals the adoration that most locals hold for Pastrana.
Victor Kulick, a 27-year-old Davidsonville resident, said he is Pastrana’s neighbor and took off work to watch the spectacle.
“I expect him to make it look easy,” Kulick said.
Andy Pitta, 14, and his dad stood near Market House ahead of the jump holding an iPhone to his ear. Pitta was attending a virtual classroom for high school, he said.
He was hoping Pastrana would complete the job before 9 a.m. when he had to return home to complete a writing assignment." I like cars, we thought it would be interesting and exciting to watch," Pitta said.