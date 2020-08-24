Annapolis Port Wardens seek public feedback on Newman Street bulkhead replacement project

The Annapolis Port Wardens are seeking public feedback about a proposed bulkhead replacement at the end of Newman Street, part of a $13.5 million project to address nuisance flooding at City Dock.
The new bulkhead, a steel wall plunged into the creek bed and capped with a concrete seawall, would stretch about 60 feet from Fleet Reserve along the boardwalk above the southern edge of Market Slip.
The construction would be just like the city’s other bulkhead replacement projects in recent years, said Lisa Grieco, a civil engineer with the city and the project manager. The concrete seawall atop the bulkhead will help prevent floodwaters from reaching Compromise Street. It will be at the same elevation as the wall in front of Fleet Reserve, she said.
The estimated $13.5 million project also includes installation of a wet well, bio-retention pond and a pump station at the corner of Newman and Compromise streets between the basketball court and an existing dumpster enclosure at Annapolis Elementary School. The Annapolis Historic Preservation Commission deemed the entire project feasible in June, paving the way for the city to submit a full application to the commission on Sept. 8.
The hearing will be held online at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the city’s boards and commissions YouTube channel. It can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/annapolisboardsandcommissions. The public hearing will be left open until the next Port Wardens meeting on Sept. 22. Residents may submit testimony at https://www.annapolis.gov/515/Boards-Commissions-Info.
The bulkhead would also have three discharge pipes that dump water back into Spa Creek. It will feature backflow preventers to stop water from rushing back up through the storm drains to Compromise Street, Grieco said.
Phase two of the project will focus on realigning storm drains in the area.
A mix of bonds, pay-go, state grants and capital reserve funds will pay for the project, including a $3 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The city expects to receive $700,000 in grants for the project this fiscal year.
Bidding begins in November with construction starting in January. The expected completion date is June 2022.