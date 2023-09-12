Debate over public water access at Wells Cove continues as Annapolis City Council returns from August recess

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The debate over public water access rights at Wells Cove continued Monday as the Annapolis City Council heard public testimony on a resolution that would ensure that the Annapolis public has the right to walk up to and use small watercraft at the waterfront’s inlet.

The resolution, introduced by Alderman Rob Savidge of Ward 7 and co-sponsored by Alderman Ross Arnett of Ward 8 — both Democrats ― is intended to coincide with Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth S. Morris’ ruling from March that granted access to the cove off Boucher Avenue in Eastport.

The resolution, if approved, would order that the city manager request the deed for the land area and have a sign added at the entrance informing the public that it is a public water access point. It would also order the city manager to direct the Harbormaster to prohibit boats or other impediments to public access to the water at Wells Cove.

“Basically, we want the city to do whatever it needs to get done to make sure the public has access [to the inlet],” Savidge said in an interview following the meeting.

A staff report on the resolution, R-43-23, drafted by Assistant City Manager Victoria Buckland states there is “no practicable way” of implementing or enforcing the resolution’s statutes given “existing litigation” against the city.

That litigation was initially brought against the city by Jessica Pachler and Karen Jennings, two Eastport residents who sued in October of 2021 after the city signed an easement agreement with Blue Heron Cove Condominium Association that cut off water access to other Eastport residents. Morris’s ruling invalidated that agreement.

As a result of the ruling, the city can no longer install a fence and lay oyster shells along the walking path as it had planned in the easement agreement.

“The Circuit Court in ruling for public access, unfortunately and inadvertently, invalidated the City’s easement and any rights the City government had with the Blue Heron Cove Property owners to allow the City to connect the street and the water. The City therefore does not have permission to build paths, etc. to the water and the Court did not order that in its Order. ,” Buckland said in a statement. “The ongoing litigation may result in court rulings that change the situation further. Given all of these factors, the City does not see a practicable way forward until the litigation is concluded, or the property owners of Blue Heron Cove and the Plaintiffs in the initial lawsuit come to some agreement.”

Buckland also pointed to a stormwater outlet to the water at Wells Cove that “further complicates” water access.

Several residents spoke in support of the resolution.

“We purchased our property five years ago with the understanding that we water access both at Wells Cove and at what is now [South Annapolis Yacht Centre],” Margaret Maleweski said. “There is a clear ruling that this is public access and has been for a long time.”

Residents of the Blue Heron condominium, the private property located next to the Wells Cove access point, expressed their opposition to the resolution.

Christopher Sterrit, a member of the Blue Heron condo association, expressed his concerns over the resolution’s legality as it pertains to City Charter. Sterrit read a provision in the charter that states an alderman cannot direct the work of a city director or employee in a department.

The resolution’s “commanding language” to order the city manager to direct the Harbormaster to prohibit boats or another impediment to public access to the water at Wells Cove is in direct violation of this charter provision and is seeking an official legal opinion from the city attorney, Sterrit said.

C. Edward Hartman, the attorney for Blue Heron, filed a brief Monday afternoon with the Appellate Court of Maryland on behalf of Blue Heron Cove Condominium Association, Inc. Hartman said his clients continue to allege that the Eastport residents do not have standing to sue the city, and believe the judge incorrectly interpreted maritime laws about water access, known as riparian rights.

“There are just so many issues,” Hartman said.

As the meeting came to a close, Savidge requested the city manager’s office update the staff report to explain why the resolution was not practicable.

Other business

Burr Vogel was appointed as the director of Public Works after serving as the acting director since July. Vogel assumed the role on at the beginning of July following the departure of longtime director and former City Manager David Jarrell. Jarrell retired this summer after more than 13 years with the city.

“Thank you for the warm welcome. For the past 7 to 8 months that I have been here, it’s been great getting to know every and I look forward to just doing great things for our citizens,” Vogel said Monday night.

Vogel’s promotion follows a major sewer system leak that dumped 300,000 gallons of sewage into the upper reaches of Spa Creek last month. Since its discovery Aug. 24, the water quality significantly improved, but Vogel said in an interview Aug. 31 that he would have liked to see the department catch the leakage earlier.

After more than a month off during the August recess, the council introduced seven new ordinances and six resolutions, including a bill introduced by Savidge that would close a loophole in the Forest Conservation Plan provisions of the City Code concerning forest clearing.

Savidge is also sponsored an ordinance with Arnett and Alderwoman Karma O’Neill, a Ward 2 Democrat, that seeks to close license application loopholes for short-term rentals, such as VRBO and AirB&B where hosts, property owners, or their representatives attempt to get around the city’s one-property-per-licensee limit on short-term rentals, according to the bill’s summary.

In its final act of the night, the council delayed a final vote on a bill that would redraw the city’s ward boundaries in advance of the 2025 municipal elections.