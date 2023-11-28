Annapolis City Council passes resolution for trial kayak rack to diversify use of the city’s waterfront

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Annapolis City Council passed a resolution Monday that will allow the city to conduct a one-year pilot project to install a trial public kayak rack on the city’s waterfront.

The resolution, introduced by Alderman Eleanor Tierney, a Democrat from Ward 1, comes in response to requests from residents in her ward, she said.

The resolution instructs the city manager to install an outdoor rack used to store kayaks in a designated city park. Although the location has not been determined, one option being considered is the access point at the end of Prince George Street. The city manager will start to identify a location to have the pilot project ready to launch in the spring, said Jacqueline Guild, deputy city manager for resilience and sustainability.

The resolution allows the city manager to establish a permitting process and regulations, including storage duration, hours of operation for the kayak rack, maintenance responsibilities, security, and the process for reporting any problems or concerns with the racks.

In a staff report provided by the Office of the City Manager, Beth Bellis, the city’s Harbormaster, strongly recommended against placing the rack in a busy and competitive area of the city’s waterway, such as the end of Prince George Street, because the location presents safety concerns like choppy waters and the lack of optimal visibility for large vessels.

Currently, there are no publicly owned kayak racks in the city, according to Bellis.

“I understand the harbormaster’s concerns,” said Alderman Rob Savidge, a Democrat from Ward 7, and co-sponsor of the resolution. “On the other hand, I also think that we need to be willing to give these things a try because otherwise, parts of our waterway are going to be dominated by sailboats. I think that we need to get away from a place where the only people who can use the waterway have powerboats or sailboats. We need to get people used to the idea of people using small crafts in the water.”

The City Dock Welcome Center is projected to cost $59 million. The design, inspired by architecture found on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, was chosen with the intent of giving visitors enough view of the waterfront. A kayak rack is seen at the bottom right. (BCT Design Group)

Mary Bannon, a Ward 1 resident who lives on Prince George Street, started the campaign for the installation of a kayak rack a year ago, asking Tierney to help lobby for a rack so residents along Prince George Street who don’t have the yard space can store their kayaks conveniently.

“They were so adamant that they were going to pay for it themselves,” Tierney said.

Bannon argues that Prince George Street is the best location because it is next to the proposed new City Dock Maritime Welcome Center, where current renderings of the building’s first floor feature a kayak rack.

“This is the perfect place to try it on a pilot program and actually get some data about how many people use it,” Bannon said. “Is it a safe location? Are there any issues? This is a perfect time to do it.”

An amendment was introduced by Alderman Ross Arnett, a Democrat from Ward 8, that will require the city manager to consult with the alderman representing the ward where the pilot project will be installed before determining the final location.

A report prepared by Bellis shows other potential locations for the rack: the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park on Second Street, 4th Street near Davis’ Pub, Amos Garrett Boulevard, Cheston Avenue and Shipwright Street. All are potential locations in the Eastport area.

Alderman Dujaun Gay, a Democrat from Ward 6, raised several concerns during the meeting about how this system would promote equitable access to water for other residents of the city. He added language to Arnett’s amendment requiring the city manager or the City Council representative to take into consideration diversity and equity of community usage while deciding the final location.

The cost of the trial project is approximately $7,500, according to the fiscal impact note attached to the resolution. The harbormaster approximates that a rack will cost $4,500 and $3,000 will go toward paying seasonal employees to maintain and monitor the rack; however, O’Neill pointed out that the city potentially could purchase a rack for less.

