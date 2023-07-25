Annapolis waives fees for nonprofit sports teams

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two nonprofit youth sports teams are breathing a sigh of relief this week after Mayor Gavin Buckley said he would use executive powers to waive thousands of dollars in rental fees levied by the Recreation and Parks Department.

The news came at Monday’s Annapolis City Council meeting, where Buckley withdrew legislation he co-sponsored with Ward 6 Alderman DaJuan Gay that would have waived the $13,810 that Recreation and Parks planned to charge the Annapolis All-Stars, a nonprofit youth sports league, to rent athletic fields in the city.

Buckley is expected to also waive more than $22,000 in lane rental fees owed by the Truxtun Park Penguins, a youth swim team.

Stanford Womack, Sr., founder of the All-Stars, pleaded with the mayor and council to rescind the fees during the public comment period.

“If we have to pay this, we can’t do it. We won’t have a program,” Womack said. The All-Stars, which offer flag football and other sports to city youth, returned to Annapolis last year after disbanding 20 years ago.

Registration is already underway for the fall football season, which is expected to attract 170 kids ages 4 to 14, Womack said, plus students who participate in the cheerleading program. The team already fundraises to help cover $15-an-hour payments for coaches, he said. There’s no way that the registration fee of $200 per child, would be be enough to absorb fees from the city to play and practice on fields outside Bates Middle School, which the city leases from the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County.

In May, the All-Stars received word that under new leadership, the Recreation and Parks Department intended to charge fees. The move came on the heels of a similar face-off between the Truxtun Park Penguins that the had been run by Recreation and Parks until last year, when the city asked parent leaders to become an independent nonprofit instead.

Roslyn Johnson, the city’s new director of Recreation and Parks, proposed changes to the team’s practice schedule and levy around $22,000 in lane-rental fees. Johnson took over for former director Archie Trader in March.

The start of swim team practices were delayed in May until the city agreed that the fees would be dropped. “Ultimately, we were told the fees would be waived, though the mechanism to do so wasn’t identified at the time,” Carrie Kennedy, a Penguins parent and board member, said in a statement.

The Penguins were gathering for the season-ending party Monday night, and did not attend the council meeting.

Multiple council members voiced displeasure with the fee issue with both teams.

Ward 7 Alderman Rob Savidge, whose son has swum with the Penguins, said the city should “look at what is reasonable instead of what’s competitive,” when it comes to charging youth sports leagues. In emails to the Penguins, Johnson said she set competitive rates for the Penguins, including comparisons from private rather than municipal pools.

Ross Arnett, who represents Ward 8, said if that Recreation and Parts is short on funds, those concerns should be addressed through the budgeting process, not by raising fees for the nonprofits running sports programs for city kids. “I want them focused on providing recreation,” Arnett said, “not generating income.”

City spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson said Buckley, City Manager Michael Mallinoff and the council are working to regularize the fee waiver process.

“We haven’t always done that consistently in the past,” Stephenson said.

Speaking after the meeting, Savidge said he envisions the city’s nonprofit sports leagues, as well as some other charities that hold events, as enjoying a “grace period” while the city pulls together data on what fees have been waived, for which groups, and then reevaluate the procedures.

“I think it is a good move to do this as a whole instead of piecemeal,” Savidge said.