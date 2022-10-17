After missing previous hearing, landlords of Annapolis low-income housing set to testify before City Council committee

Admiral Oaks. Two property management companies, Woodside Gardens: Fairstead Management and Admiral Oaks: Enterprise Residential, in Annapolis are being subpoenaed by the City Council because of complaints of poor living conditions by residents. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

For more than two years, April Denise Perry says she has suffered from mold allergies while living at Woodside Gardens apartments in Annapolis. She was relieved to learn earlier this year that Fairstead, the community’s new corporate owner, planned to renovate.

Perry and her three sons temporarily moved out in March. Improvements would take 30 days, management told her. Instead, she was gone for four months while contractors uncovered more and more problems in the 50-year-old brick building. When residents of 701 Newtowne Drive were finally allowed to return in late July, the moldy carpet was gone. The unit wasn’t posh but it looked better. Then Perry’s upstairs neighbor took a bath, and water came cascading through the ceiling fan.

“It was such a mess,” Perry said.

She would like some answers, and she’s not alone.

Monday night at City Hall, members of Annapolis City Council will question representatives from Fairstead, which is based in Rochester, New York, and Enterprise Community Development, a Baltimore nonprofit that manages Admiral Oaks, another property where residents allege they struggle with mold, prolonged displacement for improvements and unresponsive management.

Both companies are appearing under threat of a legal of summons after failing to show at City Hall last month. Monday’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., and can also be viewed on local cable and the city’s YouTube channel.

DaJuan Gay, the Ward 6 member who chairs the Housing and Human Welfare Committee, said his goal for the meeting is to get some answers from the managers about work taking place on the properties, and “restore trust in the council’s commitment to safe and affordable housing.”

Getting to this point has taken two months. Gay says he and a team of summer interns began reaching out to several property managers in August. On Sept. 20, the committee invited tenants with concerns about their living conditions to speak at a committee meeting. In addition to Admiral Oaks and Woodside Gardens, the committee heard testimony from residents at Wilbourn Estates, Obery Court and properties managed by the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA). Toni Strong Pratt, a tenant rights advocate and former City candidate, helped spread the word among area apartment residents.

Residents describe debilitating asthma, retaliatory evictions and mice in children’s cribs. Gay called the meeting the most difficult he’d attended since joining City Council, and his fellow committee member Elly Tierney, who represents Ward 1, finished the meeting in tears.

HACA and Pennrose, which manages Wilbourn Estates and Obery Court, both sent representatives to a follow-up meeting on Sept. 29, where they detailed plans to address rodent infestations and other resident concerns. Fairstead and Enterprise, however, failed to show.

Through a spokesperson, Fairstead said the company was unaware of the meeting until Sept. 28. Gay maintains that’s not accurate; that he had connected with Fairstead’s Annapolis employees and the company’s Bethesda office.

Enterprise received invitations to the Sept. 29 meeting via the nonprofit’s website, which includes a “contact us” form but little other applicable information, and the property manager at Admiral Oaks, Gay said.

A spokesperson for Enterprise Community Development says the nonprofit, which claims to be the number one provider of affordable housing in the Mid-Atlantic, was not aware of the meeting until it was reported in the press.

“We have since been in touch with members of the Annapolis City Council and will attend the Oct. 17 hearing,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Enterprise Community Development is committed to supporting residents and providing the best possible services and timely upkeep of our communities. We look forward to working with members of the council to advance that work.”

Enterprise declined to answer any additional questions about Admiral Oaks in advance of the meeting.

At Woodside Gardens, Perry would like to know when the hole in her bathroom ceiling will be fixed, as well as the water stain that remains on her ceiling, and when a promised new stove will arrive. Her current oven “is too small to fit a Thanksgiving turkey,” Perry said. But the gaping problem is in her bathroom.

April Perry's unrepaired ceiling at 701 Newtowne Drive, where plumbing failures caused water to come through the ceiling fan. (Courtesy Photo)

After the initial flood, Perry said Fairstead slapped her upstairs neighbor with a lease violation, saying the leak occurred because she failed to install a shower curtain before taking a bath.

“It was not a shower curtain issue,” Perry said of the deluge, and she was right.

Joe Menassa, chief of code enforcement for the City of Annapolis, confirmed Perry’s account, and said the leak was caused by a plumbing failure. Woodside Gardens has yet to apply for a permit to repair Perry’s ceiling, Menassa said. City inspectors last visited her unit on Sept. 30, and leaving the hole unfixed will result in a code violation, he said.

“Fairstead, these people, they don’t care about your living conditions,” Perry said, adding that if she could move, she would.

But Annapolis, and the rest of the state, has a housing crisis that particularly affects lower-income families. According the National Center for Smart Growth at the University of Maryland, the state is 85,000 units short of rental units for low-income families.

“Without further acceleration to create and preserve deeply affordable units, this shortage will worsen,” the center found in a 2020 study.

As a day care worker with three kids, Perry says she doesn’t make the minimum income that many other communities require. Woodside Gardens charges $1,804 for a two-bedroom and $2,104 for a three-bedroom, according to its website. She lives 10 minutes from her job, which she likes, and she doesn’t want to uproot her kids from their schools.

And so she stays.

Ward 5 Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier said he believes the housing crisis allows landlords to take advantage of tenants with few other options. Tierney and Gay, however, are cautiously optimistic that the series of Housing Committee meetings, which they believe are unprecedented for the city, will make a difference.

“After the first meeting, there was such a huge response on Facebook that all this was made public in a fair setting where tenants felt safe to communicate their issues,” Tierney wrote in an email. She praised Pratt for helping empower the tenants to come forward, and hopes the city’s response has sent a message that rental units must be maintained according to codes.

“We made it clear that’s what we expect from the landlords,” Tierney wrote.