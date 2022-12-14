Annapolis residents debate housing legislation, HACA lawsuit, rent board at City Council meeting

Several dozen Annapolis residents and even a few lobbyists packed Annapolis City Hall Monday night to weigh in on three housing policy issues.

All three concern lower and middle-income housing, which are in short supply. City lawmakers differ on how to solve the housing crisis, however, and tensions escalated on social media in recent weeks between environmental watchdog Rob Savidge, a Democratic alderman from Ward 7 and housing advocate Brooks Schandelmeier, a Democrat from Ward 5.

During the public comment period, council members heard from tenants angry that the city is suing the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA), while later in the meeting, residents and lobbyists protested two proposed ordinances up for public hearings: One would increase housing density and the other would establish a rent stabilization commission.

HACA residents oppose city lawsuit

HACA drove up attendance at the council meeting by posting flyers on residents’ doors that read, “Let you your voice be heard. HACA needs your support.”

Residents and advocates took turns at the podium to request that the city drop a lawsuit against the housing authority. In an October court filing, the city amended a suit against HACA and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by requesting that the judge consider placing the authority in receivership, an extreme step currently in place at just three of the nation’s 1,900 housing authorities.

“We ask that the city of Annapolis please drop legal action against HACA,” said Jackie Wells, president of the housing authority’s Board of Commissioners. “Stop hurting HACA and start helping HACA.”

Mayor Gavin Buckley was prepared in advance for the complaints, and shared a slide presentation of in-kind support, such as providing community inspections, an onsite police station and a recent appropriation for playground equipment. None of that help, however, comes in the form of direct operational expense funding to offset dwindling federal appropriation and rents lost in the pandemic.

Wells and several other residents asked the city to drop its request for receivership. However, in a court filing last week, an assistant U.S. attorney, writing on behalf of HUD, said that HACA does not qualify to be placed in receivership. HUD is only compelled to place an authority in receivership if it fails to meet certain guidelines and is designated a “troubled performer” two years in a row. Those conditions “are not present here,” the attorney wrote.

Resident Chermire Gladden, a HACA resident and bus driver for Broadneck High School, called on the city and the housing authority to ratchet down the rhetoric. “I really want both sides to come to a conclusion that is better than a lawsuit,” Gladden said. “I’m asking both parties to come to mediation, not litigation.”

The city has until Dec. 19 to respond to HUD’s latest court filing, unless attorneys apply for an extension.

Zoning change draws criticism

Seven residents showed up to oppose a zoning change that would make it easier for developers to build apartments, duplexes and other multifamily housing in Annapolis.

O-40-22 is co-sponsored by three members of council’s Housing & Human Welfare Committee, including Schandelmeier. The bill would make below-market-rate housing allowable by right in several zones where it is currently not.

“Annapolis is facing an acute housing crisis,” reads the staff report on ordinance. “The median sale price of a home in Annapolis was $625,000, which is out of reach to all but those households earning at least 140% of the area median income (AMI).”

Savidge organized a Ward 7 meeting last week to urge opposition to the measure.

Most residents who spoke at the meeting were concerned about developers building apartments on land currently zoned for single family homes.

“Throw this legislation in the garbage,” resident Robb Tufts said.

Trudy McFall, an Annapolis resident and retired director of a nonprofit housing developer, offered a more nuanced critique of an ordinance she believes is well intended but “goes too far.” McFall urged the council to make more targeted zoning changes and lower the eligibility to people making no more than 60% AMI rather than 100%.

“You are inviting investors to come in and gobble up Annapolis,” McFall said.

At Savidge’s request, the council voted to extend the public comment period on O-40-22 until the first council meeting of 2023. That measure passed 6-3, with Buckley and ordinance co-sponsors Schandelmeier and Alderman DaJuan Gay, a Ward 6 Democrat, voting against it.

Landlords oppose rent stabilization board

The Maryland Multi-Family Housing Association, a trade group representing apartment complexes, sent its senior manager of government affairs to oppose the creation of an Annapolis rent stabilization board. As laid out in ordinance O-50-22, the board would not set strident policies across the city, but it would provide a forum for tenants to protest excessive increases.

Lauren Graziano asked the city to reject the concept. “Rent control or rent stabilization policies don’t really work,” Graziano said. Her chief complaint: Rent stabilization “disincentivizes developers” who would not be permitted to “self-regulate rents.”

“You have a flow of negative consequences,” Graziano said.

She pointed to Takoma Park, which rent control has helped make a haven for artists and service workers in the Washington area, as an example, because there has been little new rental housing construction there since the city adopted some form of rent stabilization in the 1970s.

The only local landlord who spoke was Christopher Ledoux. While he did not oppose the creation of the board, he did want landlords represented. “It’s important to have all stakeholders,” he said.

Ledoux said the city could do more to help reduce costs for independent landlords, such as charging residential rather than commercial water rates. He also requested several “technical corrections” to the ordinance, such as making sure rental policies account for student housing in the city, where parents are paying the rent, not the tenant.

“We are willing to work with you,” Ledoux said. “We are not the enemies.”

Other business

Buckley presided over the meeting wearing a U.S. Military Academy scarf, hat and sweatshirt, the result of a sartorial bet over the Army-Navy football game with Salisbury mayor Jake Day, a major in the U.S. Army. Navy lost in double overtime, 20-17.

“Unfortunately, Army prevailed,” Buckley said. “There’s always next year.”

Four pieces of legislation passed unanimously at the meeting, most significantly, an ordinance aimed at clearing up the qualifications for the city’s Community Grant program.

In June, some parishioners of Eastport United Methodist Church were angry to learn they could not receive grant funding to pay a staff member’s salary. The revised ordinance specifies that program grantees, “shall not engage in any explicitly religious activities using community grant funds,” according to a staff report on the measure.