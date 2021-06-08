Annapolis City Council approves $152M fiscal 2022 budget, pass 14 amendments

The Annapolis City Council approved Mayor Gavin Buckley’s $152 million budget for the next fiscal year along with more than a dozen amendments, including funding for a task force to study merging city services with Anne Arundel County and an on-demand micro-transit program.
The council passed the spending plan for the fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1 with a vote of 6-2 with one abstention by Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8.
“I know we are balancing this budget with a lot of one-time-only money, but it is balanced,” said Arnett, the Finance Committee chair.
He repeated a concern shared by others on the council that the fiscal year 2023, however, will be far more difficult to balance.
“This is the best process we’ve had and in the face of COVID,” Buckley said. “We agreed that this year would be a structural deficit, but we have to realize that our revenues were hit like every other business and every other household in America.”
Aldermen Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, and DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6, voted no.
Paone cited the council’s unwillingness to cut the budget to address the looming shortfall.
“Year after year, I leave meetings like this saying, ‘You know, next (year) we’re going to be in so much trouble,’” he said. “I don’t see any remotely serious effort to try to cut back on expenditures.”
This will be Paone’s last budget as he has chosen not to seek reelection this fall.
“This is a sound budget, but it is in no way a budget that reflects the people of the City of Annapolis,” Gay said, pointing to a lack of funding initiatives to address the opioid epidemic and youth career development.
The council spent about six hours debating 19 amendments, approving 14 and voting down two. Three were withdrawn.
Among those approved was a $5,000 proposal to fund the task force and another $50,000 for a citywide community survey. The resulting data will help direct resources and policy-making for future budgets, said Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, D-Ward 4, who made both recommendations.
“This task force will be empowered to do the research to see if it is really viable to make that merger take place,” Finlayson said, adding that her colleagues “saw the wisdom” of completing a survey.
A $100,000 pilot micro-transit program proposed by Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1, was also approved.
Tierney worked with Acting Transportation Director Kwaku Agyemang-Duah to craft the program, which will use one-time-only funds to pay for a phone app to connect residents to the city’s transportation hubs in different parts of the city.
It would act as an on-demand transportation service, Tierney said.
“This is exactly the kind of risk we should be willing to take,” said Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, D-Ward 5. “It’s a very small investment. If it works, we can start ramping it up. If it does not work, well, we tried to learn something.”
Other votes Monday evening included the position classification and pay plan resolution, R-12-21, which moved six existing positions to civil service status and approved previously negotiated cost of living increases for city employees next fiscal year. It passed 8-0; Gay was absent for the vote.
The fees schedule, R-13-21, passed 7-2. Paone and Gay voted no.
R-14-21, the fines schedule, also passed, 8-1, including a handful of Tierney-sponsored amendments to increase fines for violations such as selling alcohol to a minor and discharging firearms. Gay voted no.
Two amendments by Paone were voted down. One would have reduced the city’s property tax rate to the constant yield. Another contained about $450,000 in budget cuts to pay for some of the lost revenue that would’ve come from that proposal.
Gay had an additional 15 amendments he’d intended to introduce on the floor but wasn’t able to because he missed a submission deadline. Gay’s proposals included a pilot universal basic income program and another to study building a dirt bike park in the city. He plans to submit the proposals in ordinance form.
Most of the council agreed there was a need to study merging city and county services and conduct a citywide professional survey.
Gay stressed the need for communities of color and a range of socioeconomic levels be captured in the survey.
Paone opposed both amendments saying the task force should not be funded before it is formed and the needs of its members are determined. He added the survey is unnecessary because it is the council’s job to gauge their constituents’ priorities.
“I don’t think I need a $50,000 survey to tell you or the people in my ward what they prioritize,” Paone said. “This is way more money than we need to set aside for this.”
Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, said a professionally conducted survey would be far more effective in capturing a truly objective picture of the city that couldn’t be done by the council alone.
Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, D-Ward 3, concurred, saying each ward has different needs.
Other amendments
- $400,000 in additional construction costs and $20,000 of overhead costs to the new Department of Public Works headquarters on Hudson Street. The funding will come from bonds
- Transfers $101,200 from Public Works to Planning and Zoning to fund a new liaison position to communicate with the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis
- Conversion of two contractual employee positions to full-time status; one in Planning and Zoning, and another in the soon-to-be-created Office of Community Services
- Funding for a traffic circle on Taylor Avenue where a new hotel will be built
- $52,500 in bonds for a feasibility study to build a new city-owned dock at Wells Cove public water access
- $25,000 for a consultant to review Planning and Zoning processes and regulations in the building permitting office using the reserve for one-time uses
- $17,000 to Recreation and Park to purchase self-watering flower planters using reserve for one-time uses