City Council swears in DaJuan Gay as the new Ward 6 alderman

The City Council welcomed a new alderman for Ward 6 with applause and a room full of residents and supporters.
DaJuan Gay was sworn into office by Mayor Gavin Buckley at the Monday meeting.
With all the votes officially tallied, DaJuan Gay won the special election with 204 write-in votes.
Delegate of the Maryland General Assembly Shaneka Henson, who was the former alderwoman for Ward 6, also spoke during the general public discussion to share her support and offer guidance if he so needs it.
“Thank you for stepping up to serve residents of Ward 6. Anyone who cares as much as you is going to go far” she said. “I appreciate you for serving as my alderman.”
In total, 341 votes were counted for the election with 71 votes for Republican candidate George Gallagher and 62 votes for the Democrat candidate Yiannes Kacoyianni, according to the City of Annapolis Board of Elections results. Three additional write-in votes were categorized as “other.”
In order to review the write-in votes, absentee votes and provisional votes, the Board of Supervisors of Elections met early Monday morning to tally up the votes.
Now that Gay will become the next alderman, he expressed excitement earlier in the day to do what he can to have the people of Ward 6 be “heard on the city’s highest level,” Gay said.
“I am really excited to get to work officially, but I am more excited for the people in the ward and the passion they put into this election,” he said.
The meeting also held a section for public comments in which residents of Annapolis discussed an event for the coalition Recovery Anne Arundel, legislation restrictions on business ownership, an increased parking meter fee and criticized a cartoon in The Capital that depicts the GOP.
A business owner from Storm Bros Ice Cream Factory also said the parking meter fee would hurt businesses in the downtown area of Annapolis.
The resolution, introduced by Alderwoman Elly Tierney, would increase the $2 fee an hour to $4 an hour to provide more financial support to the city’s transportation fund.
Tierney also talked about guests who use her bed and breakfast that pay in advance for spots at garages in the city.
“The point is they were willing to pay more so that they knew when they got here they had a designated space. That is the definition of demand,” she said.
Tierney also mentioned she would be willing to look at the results in six months to see if the increased fee has negatively impacted the area, but pointed out that the city needs the money for public transportation and signage.
The City Council also discussed two task forces. A temporary task force to provide Buckley and the council a report on the Forest Drive and Eastport Sector was postponed after Alderman Robert Savidge introduced amendments and others asked for more time to review.
A resolution for the other temporary task force that would provide the City Council with findings and recommendations for the location of a public works facility was passed. The first meeting will be held on July 23.