Annapolis City Council approves $1.8 million in traffic signal, crosswalk renovations at Church Circle

Pedestrians cross West Street on the west side of Church Circle. Annapolis City Council voted Monday night to replace the traffic signals at the historic intersection for $1.8 million. The project will also include ADA improvements, such as accessible ramps at crosswalks. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Despite receiving only one bid that came in over budget, the Annapolis City Council voted Monday to approve a $1.8 million overhaul of traffic signals and crosswalks at Church Circle, a crucial intersection in downtown Annapolis.

The 6-3 vote followed a lengthy presentation from Lisa Grieco, a civil engineer in the city’s Department of Public Works, who successfully argued that after five years of planning, it was time to move forward with the project despite skyrocketing costs.

Advertisement

“Public Works deems this a safety issue that cannot be ignored,” Grieco said. “Unfortunately we received only a single bid.”

That bid, from Glen Burnie contractor Scott A. Duncan, came in at $1.6 million, double the predicted construction estimate. A spokesperson for the company said he could not explain the high cost and the company’s owner was not available Tuesday.

Advertisement

The scope of Duncan’s work includes replacing the traffic signal poles and bringing the intersection up to ADA codes. Another roughly $200,000 is needed for ancillary costs including engineering, utility and archeological work, Grieco said.

“This is excessive,” said Ward 6 Alderman DaJuan Gay, who voted against the funding allocation after complaining that other intersections in the city are being overlooked in favor of the Historic District. “There are better uses for our capital improvement funds.”

Ward 5 Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier advocated for spending the money on traffic calming devices and raised crosswalks rather than relying on signals. He also voted against the project, as did Ward 1 Alderwoman Elly Tierney, who represents the Historic District.

Tierney’s proposed alternative—waiting for the construction bubble to burst—could leave the city liable to lawsuits if one of the aging poles fell, City Attorney Mike Lyles said.

He cited a $300,000 pay-out the city made to a cyclist after his tire got stuck in a grate. At trial, a jury heard testimony that the city “failed to address” a known hazard.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

“The city’s opposition to spending a certain amount of money to insure that individuals are not injured or killed would likely not make for good testimony on the city’s behalf,” Lyles said.

Named for St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, which sits at the center, Church Circle has been a key Anglican worship site for Marylanders since 1704, although the present building was not completed until 1859. Seven different roadways, including Main Street and West Street, extend from the circle like spokes on a well-traveled wheel. Traffic signal improvements have been in the works since 2018, when a city-wide assessment determined that 11 of the 18 poles at the intersection were structurally deficient.

The poles date to 1985, and were only expected to last 25-years, Grieco said. “That’s way beyond their useful life.”

Advertisement

Several poles are rusted, some have holes and one is bent from being struck by a vehicle, Grieco said. The city’s Historic Preservation Commission requires special powder-coated paint and brickwork around the poles, she said, which is never cheap, and cost of poles alone has doubled since the pandemic, she said.

Mayor Gavin Buckley voiced support for the project, pointing out that many city events take place at Church Circle or close to it, including the annual Tuba Christmas concert, set for Dec. 10 at St. Anne’s.

“I want those tuba players coming back here,” the mayor said.

Of course, the work will not be completed in two weeks, but perhaps by Tuba Christmas 2023. Public Works Director David Jarrell did not respond to questions about the construction timetable.