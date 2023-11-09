Chris’s Charcoal Pit reopens in new Edgewater location after 2 years of rebuilding

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Chris’s Charcoal Pit, Authentic Creek Cuisine has reopened at South River Colony In Edgewater, two years after tornado damage closed their doors on West Street in Annapolis. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Chris’s Charcoal Pit, a locally owned Greek restaurant, has reopened in a new location in Edgewater two years after being heavily damaged by a tornado.

The original restaurant was on West Street in Annapolis. But it closed its doors after a tornado from Tropical Depression Ida tore through parts of the city, destroying the building and all the equipment inside.

Advertisement

The soft opening on Sept. 11 looked like it was going to be a quiet affair. No ribbon cutting. No news releases, and relative silence from the owner, Stavroulla Herodotou. But that changed when someone who had watched the construction of the new restaurant — at 3283 Solomons Island Road — walked in, ordered the signature gyro, walked out and made a social media post informing community Facebook groups of the business’ return, Herodotou said.

For the next week, customers lined up outside waiting nearly two hours to get in, she said. The dine-in space was only open for a week before she and her husband, Kyros Ionnoa, decided to close it to save food and serve as many customers as they could.

Advertisement

At one point, they stopped taking call-in orders and Grubhub orders, only serving walk-ins.

“We had three weeks’ worth of food and it sold out in four days. We were packed day and night,” Herodotou said. “I would tell the customer, ‘It’s gonna take like two hours to have a seat’ and their answer was ‘Honey, I was waiting for you for two years. I can wait for two hours.’”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“It’s worth the wait because we wanted to support a local business,” said Sam Stusek, of Arnold, who has been a customer for 10 years

“We were waiting for it to open. We called probably 100 times ,” he said. “They are the nicest people with the best food. I can’t say enough great things about it.”

.

The couple said that it cost about $1.3 million to rebuild and it felt like they were starting over. Everything in the restaurant is new, but Ionnoa said the best part about the new location is that they have more parking space than they’ve ever had in the 45 years the restaurant has been in business.

“We were determined for the customers,” Herodotou said.