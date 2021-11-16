Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival returns after one-year absence

The Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival will return to West Street following a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Local chocolatiers will gather from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 on the first block of West Street for the sweet-laden event featuring live entertainment, chocolate, arts and crafts and holiday shopping. Immediately following the event, a holiday light canopy will be lit up over West Street from circle to circle.
Tickets are $5 for adults. Kids under age 12 are free if they’re with a parent. Visit www.annapolischocolatebingefestival.com for more information. It is recommended that attendees get COVID vaccinated or wear a mask.
“This outdoor shopping event has become one of Annapolis’ favorite holiday events and everyone is excited to see it return,” said Erik Evans, executive director of the Inner West Street Association.
Over two dozen local and regional vendors will be selling various chocolate specialties, including chocolate, caramels, cakes, chocolate bars, truffles, fudge, cookies, candies, hot chocolate, brownies, barks, pastries, macaroons, and more. Expect to find high-quality chocolates including; small batch bean to bar, vegan, kosher, non-GMO, organic, and gluten-free options.
Some of the chocolatiers attending include Veritas Artizen Chocolate, Heritage Chocolate, Otterbein’s Cookies, Blue Crab Cupcakes, Little Boy Bakery, Happy Chicken Bakery, Foxtrot Chocolates, Harper Macaw, Charm School Chocolate, Capital Candy Jar, Chocolate Moonshine, Peanut Butter Dreamz, Pure Chocolate by Jinji, I Love Munchies, Stone House Bakery, Balti’Marons, Cookie Jar Kits, River-Sea Chocolates, Annapolis Chocolate Bar, Lisa’s Cakepops and more.
A complete list can be found on the event’s website.
A range of local artisans will be offering handmade items including jewelry, pottery, candles, wood turnings, paintings and photography. Galleries and restaurants along West Street will also be open to visitors.
Live entertainment provided by Priddy Music Group starts at noon on two stages.
Gallery 57 West is hosting activities for kids and Luna Blu Restaurant is hosting a wine and chocolate tasting (additional fee).
Funds raised from the event will help pay for other local events like Dinner Under the Stars, First Sunday Arts Festivals, public art exhibits, local food pantries, and more.
Attendees are encouraged to bring canned foods and drop them off with the Annapolis Fire Department which will be located at each end of the festival collecting for local food pantries.
Those who buy tickets online will also have the option to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize, which will be drawn on Dec. 31.
There is parking within two blocks of the festival including Whitmore Parking Garage (at 25 Clay Street which is free until 4 pm or $2 all day), and the Calvert Street Garage is free all day at 19 St. Johns Street. Other nearby paid parking garages include Gotts Court Garage, Knighton Parking Garage, and Park Place Garage. For those parking further out on West Street at Park Place Garage, the free Circulator bus will be running from the garage to the festival.