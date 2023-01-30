Pedestrian killed in Annapolis crash; Route 665 closed for ‘extended period of time’

A woman is dead following a Sunday evening crash near Route 665 and Chinquapin Round Road, according to Annapolis Police.

Officers responded to the area at about 6:12 p.m. for a fatal crash, the department said in a news release.

An adult female pedestrian died from her injuries, police said, adding that the motorist who struck her “remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”

Police did not release the name of the woman who died.

The department said Route 665 toward Forest Drive “will be shut down for an extended period of time” as officers investigate the scene.