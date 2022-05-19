Sitting on the Dock of the Bay: Blues Fest founder prepares for a final weekend of music at Sandy Point

In the mid-1990s, Don Hooker made a lot of money at Chicago blues clubs. He wasn’t playing stride piano or a 12-bar baseline, but he “made a lot of deals at those clubs,” he said.

Hooker, founder of the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival, is a retired tech entrepreneur, not a musician. Yet when he looks back at his career, he realizes he was selling a musical genre as well as software. The 69-year-old grew up in Seat Pleasant listening to rock and Motown, but by 1998, was living in Annapolis and hung up on B.B King. One day he was driving across the Bay Bridge and like the Apostle Paul on the road to Damascus, felt called to bring the blues to Sandy Point State Park.

Advertisement

“The state was crazy to give a computer programmer use of a state park for a weekend, but they did,” Hooker recalled.

More than 13,000 people paid $30 a piece to attend the first Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival in 1998, featuring the likes of Buddy Guy, Little Feat and Delbert McClinton. Sandy Point State Park has been hosting blues legends almost every year since, but the retired tech entrepreneur says 2022 will be the last year he runs the event that’s become known simply as Blues Fest.

Advertisement

Don Hooker, Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival president, talks in 2018 about the history of the festival at Sandy Point Park. (Joshua McKerrow, staff / Capital Gazette)

“For the past five years, I’ve said ‘this is going to be the last one,’” Hooker said. “The money just didn’t make sense any more.”

Since making that announcement in April, Hooker says he has been approached by a few people who are interested in taking over the festival.

“I have no idea whether that will pan out,” he said.

From the beginning Hooker wanted Blues Fest to be a charitable event, and over the past 25 years, estimates that he’s donated nearly $1.5 million. The list of beneficiaries includes the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Maryland Special Olympics, the Johns Hopkins Cleft and Craniofacial Center and We Care and Friends.

But typically, musical artists forego their own fees when they play benefits, and that’s not the model Hooker wanted to follow: He wanted to pay his artists in full and donate any profits. Some years, he came up short and he wrote the checks himself. In fact, according to federal tax records, the festival has finished in the red most recent years, even though Hooker and his daughter Sarah Petska, who serves as vice president, secretary and treasurer, don’t collect salaries.

“That’s what we look to do, just break even and donate all the profits,” Hooker said.

He admits that the all-volunteer effort has not followed best practices for a nonprofit organization. “I’m sure I left a lot of grant money on the table,” Hooker said. Although the festival has received in-kind corporate sponsorships such as donated hotel rooms for the big-name artists, they’ve never received National Endowment for the Arts funding, or other grants that are crucial for most non-commercial music festivals. “We just neither had the knowledge or the time to pursue that,” Hooker said.

This year, he’s partnered with the Annapolis-based beverage wholesaler Katcef Brothers, which will supply the festival with Stella Artois, Blue Point and plenty of other beer. Patrons who donate $5 over the cost of their brews will receive a free glass chalice and know that the extra dollars are supporting the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

Advertisement

But when booking artists, Blues Fest competes with commercial festivals like Firefly and I.M.P., the monolithic DMV concert promoter that books the Anthem, Merriweather Post Pavilion and other venues. More and more, Hooker says, big venues are asking artists to sign contracts with noncompete clauses, such that even playing a gig in Delaware could preclude playing at Blues Fest. Simultaneously, seismic shifts in the music industry mean that artists are making a greater percentage of their income from touring, earning fractions of pennies for streaming instead of profiting from CDs.

Bottom line, Hooker said. “Costs have gone through the roof.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

You don’t have to be an erudite music fan to look at recent lineups and see that Blues Fest doesn’t book the big acts that it used to. James Brown, Bo Diddley and Aretha Franklin are among the legends who have passed on since playing the Sandy Point stage. In 2013, the lineup included Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples and Trombone Shorty, but there have been few household names since.

Bonnie Raitt performs her hit "Something To Talk About" at the 2013 Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival at Sandy Point State Park. (By Paul W. Gillespie, Staff / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

On the other hand, ticket prices have held almost steady. Admission to Firefly tops out at $7,699 for “Super VIP,” but this weekend’s blues festival costs a mere $100 for a one-day pass, or $180 for two days. Headliners include British soul songstress Joss Stone, the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and the North Mississippi AllStars.

As she has ever since 2007, Colesville blues woman Patty Reese will fly the local music flag. Hooker first heard her perform at a benefit in Annapolis back in 2006, and she’s been playing at the festival in some form ever since. This year she put together an all-star band of her own, with players that include Nighthawks harmonica virtuoso Mark Wenner and boogie-woogie pianist Darryl Davis, who toured with Chuck Berry. The ensemble will open the festival each day, playing a mix of covers and original material.

Blues Fest “put our area on the map,” Reese said. Local artists have long received a boost from sharing stages with national acts Hooker brought to the park. For local listeners, a weekend of music at Sandy Point has long represented the coming of summer, and the assurance that buying a ticket also benefited local charities.

Advertisement

“It pulls the community together on so many levels,” Reese said.

The blues have always been a nostalgic genre, but the singer expects to fight back tears more than usual when she covers the Otis Redding classic, “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay” at what could be her last Blues Fest.

“I’m gonna try really hard not to cry,” Reese said.